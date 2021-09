Just a few months after getting approval from the Lake County Planning Department, Dollar General has broken ground on its newest location in Lake County. The new store is being built on Christmas Valley Highway, just west of the current Chevron and Sagewood Grocery stores. Currently, dirt is being moved around and heavy equipment on site. According to Katie Ellison, senior manager Dollar General Corporation Public Relations, the new building should be ready for consumers to visit in early 2022; no exact date was given for when construction would be finished.