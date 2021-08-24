ESIC takes action of three CSGO players on match fixing
Following “many instances” of match rigging behaviour during ESEA Season 35: North America, the Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC) has banned three CSGO players. Sebastian ‘retchy’ Tropiano and Kevin ‘4pack’ Przypasniak have been given five-year bans by the commission as part of the continuing probe. Carson ‘nosraC’ O’Reilly, on the other hand, has been banned for 111 days. While participating for Rebirth Esports during the event, the players were accused of match-fixing and betting fraud. A recording, a transcript, and “additional material” linked to a conversation between the players were presented to ESIC.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0