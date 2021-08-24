ESIC takes action of three CSGO players on match fixing

Update 1.27 has arrived for FIFA 21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. EA Sports has now released a new update for FIFA 21 for the console versions of the game today on August 24th, 2021. If you have the PS4 version of the game, the update number is 1.27. For those of you that play the game on PS5, the update version number is 01.000.020. Bear in mind the numbers may differ for those playing on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.