Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

League of Legends World Championships relocated to Europe

By eSports Insider
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiot Games has announced that the 2021 League of Legends World Championships has been officially relocated from China to Europe. Details surrounding the event, such as an exact location of where in Europe the tournament will take place, have not been revealed. In an announcement video posted by Riot Games,...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Needham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Riot Games#Global Head Of Esports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Esports
Country
China
Related
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) MYSG League Season 4: Date, prize pool, and more

Following the conclusion of PMPL MYSG Season 3 happened this year, PUBG Mobile esports is back with the next edition of the tournament which is PMPL MYSG League Season 4 due to be held later this month. The tournament will be hosted as a qualifier for the PMPL regional finals, in this case the SEA or the South East Asia region which also includes Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam. A very crucial tournament for the teams aspiring to be in the PMPL SEA Finals and eventually the annual PMGC Season 1, this tournament will have high stakes and will thus provide good competition.
WorldTelegraph

Rugby Championship considers mid-tournament switch to Europe

The Rugby Championship is considering an unprecedented mid-tournament switch to Europe as part of contingency planning to ensure its fixture list can be played in its entirety, Telegraph Sport understands. Large parts of Australia, as well as the whole of New Zealand, are currently under strict coronavirus lockdown restrictions, while...
Video Gameshypebeast.com

G2 Fails to Qualify for 'League of Legends' Worlds for First Time in Team's History

For the first time since the team’s inception, G2 Esports have failed to qualify for the League of Legends World Championship this year. Pit against Fnatic during the LEC semifinals over in Europe, G2 suffered a close 2-3 loss after an intense five-game contest between two of the continent’s greatest sides. Fnatic went off on a good start during the early phases of the matches, but G2 managed to overpower the U.K.-based team to take a 2-1 lead after the first three games. Unfortunately, this was when the tide turned with Fnatic coming back stronger than ever. Top laner Adam’s surprise pick Darius kept G2’s Wunder at bay for the whole of the first 10 minutes, while teammates Bwipo and Hylissang pressured the game’s pace on until G2 failed to keep up.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Best League of Legends deals

As a cultural phenomenon, League of Legends has collectible figures, books about its lore, Funkos, official gaming gear, and other cool merch fans will enjoy. We’ve curated some of these products to find the best League of Legends deals. Whether you want to complete your collection or show off your...
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

G2 Esports fails to qualify for Worlds for the first time, Fnatic locks last LEC spot in 3-2 win

For the first time in the organization's history, G2 Esports will not be attending the League of Legends World Championship. G2 Esports faced off against Fnatic in the lower bracket of the 2021 League of Legends European Championship for the final spot to represent the LEC at Worlds alongside Rogue and MAD Lions, but it was Fnatic who took the series 3-2. G2's 2021 season has come to an end, while Fnatic's will move on to face Rogue to see who meets MAD Lions in the finals.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Sources: Worlds 2021 to be held in Iceland after success of MSI

Following the announcement that the 2021 League of Legends World Championship will be held in Europe instead of China, Riot Games has decided to once again rely on Iceland as its venue, sources tell Dot Esports. Less than a week ago, Riot Games confirmed (following a report from Upcomer) that...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

League of Legends Worlds 2021 Reportedly Moving to Iceland

Riot Games previously announced that the League of Legends World Championships would be moving out of China for 2021 and into Europe. It seems now that the country of choice will be Iceland. Following a report from Upcomer, Riot confirmed its decision to move the League Worlds out of China,...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

5 Changes We Want in League of Legends Patch 11.18

League of Legends Patch 11.18 is scheduled to release on Thursday, Sept. 9. This is one day later than normal because of Labor Day. With no official patch notes yet, we can expect this patch to be small due to the League of Legends World Championship coming up soon. With that being said, here are five changes we want in League of Legends Patch 11.18.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Riot reluctant to increase League of Legends VGU output in future

League of Legends visual gameplay updates make old and outdated champions relevant again, improving visual quality, smoothing out gameplay, and helping to create a standard throughout the game. But Riot has its priorities elsewhere. Lead champion designer Bryan “Axes” Salvatore says the devs don’t dislike VGUs, but they face a...
Video Gameschatsports.com

The collaboration between European Masters and Amazon has been revealed

Amazon, European Masters, Masters Tournament, Riot Games, League of Legends, League of Legends European Championship, League of Legends World Championships, North America, League of Legends Championship Series, Korea. Amazon has been named as the naming partner of Riot Games’ League of Legends European Masters tournament for the Summer 2021 event...
SoccerMySanAntonio

Canela.TV & Hyundai Brings Ecuador World Cup Qualifiers To Streamers

Qualifier matches to be streamed for free to Canela.TV viewers. Canela.TV, one of the first AVOD streaming services for U.S. Hispanics, has partnered with Hyundai to bring the Ecuador World Cup Qualifier matches for free to viewers. The free, VOD content will include some of the most followed and watched teams for U.S. Latinos with key South America teams.
Michigan StateBoston Globe

Michigan defeats Ohio for Little League World Series championship in battle of Great Lakes teams

Jackson Surma drove in four runs and Ethan Van Belle struck out eight as Michigan beat Ohio, 5-2, on Sunday in the championship game of the Little League World Series. The team from Taylor North Little League delivered the first LLWS title for the state of Michigan since 1959. Both teams are from the Great Lakes, marking the only time clubs from the same region played in the championship. That was because international teams didn’t compete in the LLWS for the first time since 1975, due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Little League allowed two squads from each U.S. region to fill out the 16-team field. Michigan jumped out to a three-run lead in the first after a two-run single by Jackson and an RBI groundout by Jakob Furkas. Jackson increased the lead in the fifth when he singled to center, driving in two more. Ohio had plenty of chances. The team loaded the bases in the first on a pair of walks and a single by JJ Vogel, but Ethan struck out Levi Smith with two out to end the threat. The team from West Side Little League in Hamilton, Ohio, juiced the bases again in the third with nobody out. The next two batters struck out looking before Chance Retherford was picked off at third base as he headed toward the dugout after strike two. Ohio got its run in the second.
Video Gamesesportznetwork.com

MAD Lions Crowned LEC Champion after 3-1 Victory over Fnatic

MAD Lions secured their second LEC champion title after a 3-1 win over Fnatic in the Summer playoffs final for European League of Legends esports. The win cements their place at the League of Legends World Championship, commonly known as Worlds 2021, as Europe’s first seed heading into the tournament. It also makes them the third team after Fnatic and G2 Esports to win more than one LEC playoffs final.

Comments / 0

Community Policy