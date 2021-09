The Bitcoin market has been all over the place during the trading session on Thursday, as we initially tried to rally and recapture the $50,000 level, but at the time of writing we had reached as low as $47,000. This is a short-term pullback, and I think it is nothing more than that. The $45,000 level underneath should continue to offer a significant amount of support based upon the recent action, and if we were to break down below there it is likely that the market could go looking towards the 50 day EMA near the $41,600 level.