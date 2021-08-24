Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2022 Volkswagen Jetta - Apart From The Nips And Tucks On The Jetta and The Jetta GLI, VW Has Introduced A New Sport Trim As Well

Top Speed
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article2022 Volkswagen Jetta - Apart From The Nips And Tucks On The Jetta and The Jetta GLI, VW Has Introduced A New Sport Trim As Well. While global trends point to a shift in favor of crossovers and SUVs, sedans like the Jetta, still remain a popular choice for new car buyers. In fact, sedans contribute to over 29-percent of sales for Volkswagen. This is why VW has finally given the Jetta a nip and tuck three years after it first introduced this new generation. The car receives some cosmetic updates, as with any mid-cycle refresh, and some significant ones in terms of equipment and safety.

www.topspeed.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volkswagen Jetta#Gli#Fuel Economy#Vw#Kings Red#Rising Blue#Gli#Digital#Taos#Dsg#Xds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsBMW BLOG

BMW 128ti vs Honda Civic Type R vs Volkswagen GTI — Autocar Test

Every once in awhile, an iconic brand will enter into new territory and absolutely dominate. However, it’s not always likely that the venturing brand does well. In fact, only Apple has been successful in every new field it’s entered. That’s because entering into a segment with already established greats is tough to do. Which is why life is going to be hard for the BMW 128ti. As good as it is — and it is very good — it needs to be better than incredible cars, such as the Volkswagen GTI and Honda Civic Type R, without having any prior experience.
CarsPosted by
Portland Tribune

2022 Subaru BRZ sports car gains power, handling

The redesigned BRZ has been fine-tuned with a few carefully selected improvements that improve performance. Every so often, I get to review a real sports car, and it's always a fun experience. When Subaru brought out the BRZ sport coupe back in 2012, it was a serious departure from the company's tried-and-true formula. Subaru built its reputation on all-wheel-drive sedans, wagons, and SUVs, but here was a racy little sport coupe with rear-wheel-drive. It went against everything Subaru buyers had come to expect, and it was glorious.
Carsvillagerpublishing.com

2021 Volkswagen Arteon has luxury and performance

The 2021 Volkswagen Arteon has “King’s Red” metallic paint and German engineering precision in performance and design. This is an all-drive VW with premium leather surface seats, with Harman/Kardon digital 8-speaker system with sub/woofer. The leather extends to the wrapped and heated steering wheel with paddle shifters. The transmission is...
CarsPosted by
Portland Tribune

2022 Volkswagen Taos: All-new crossover contender

VW enters the hot small SUV market with a well-designed and equipped two-row crossover. The all-new 2022 Volkswagen Taos is the latest entry in the rapidly-growing market niche of not-too-small, not-too-big crossover SUVs. Volkswagen calls it a compact but some auto writers say it's a subcompact. I suspect many consumers will agree it is just the right size for them.
Carsmotor1.com

Audi RS3 Saloon sets Nurburgring lap record for compact cars

The Nürburgring remains the quintessential track for setting new lap records whenever a new performance car comes out, which is exactly what Audi did with the RS3. Using the sedan version of the five-cylinder machine, the Four Rings managed to set a new record in the compact class with a lap time of 7 minutes and 40.748 seconds.
Buying CarsTexarkana Gazette

Five affordable sporty midsize sedans

Although SUVs dominate automotive sales, midsize sedans are still a practical choice given their roomy seating, respectable fuel economy and value. They're also better able to provide sporty performance than a comparably priced SUV. A handful of automakers have recently come out with new performance-tuned sedans that have upgraded engines...
Carsautomotive-fleet.com

VW Jetta and Jetta GLI Features Updated Engine and Styling for 2022

Volkswagen of America will add new technology and styling to both the 2022 model year Jetta and the Jetta GLI. “As the best-selling VW for more than 30 years, Jetta has proven to be a compelling value,” said Hein Schafer, senior VP for product marketing and strategy. “This refresh takes the strengths of the current generation—a spacious interior, excellent fuel economy, and low maintenance costs—and builds on them with a fresh design, better technology, and more access to the driver assistance features buyers are looking for. With the introduction of a new Sport trim, it is easier than ever for customers to get their hands on a vehicle with a sporty appearance at a value-oriented price point.”
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

2022 Volkwagen Jetta Revealed With New Engine And More Safety

Car enthusiasts love cheap hot hatches, but when cheap hot hatches aren't available, cheap hot sedans are the next best thing (or maybe cheap hot coupes). And in both of those areas, Volkswagen doesn't disappoint. For 2022 it's refreshing its Jetta and hot Jetta GLI sedans with more power and a new trim for the base model, a nip and a tuck for the sheetmetal and more tech at a lower cost for the whole line. There's even a new Sport trim for the base lineup.
Carscarthrottle.com

The Updated VW Jetta GLI Is A Tasty Piece Of Forbidden Fruit With ​225bhp

The Jetta range has been refreshed for the 2022 model year, with more aggressive styling added to the hot GLI version. We won't be getting it in Europe, though. Amongst the dizzying array of performance cars across VW Group’s four core brands, there’s no equivalent to the Jetta GLI in Europe. Yes, you can get an Audi S3 saloon, but being all-wheel drive and much more powerful (not to mention pricier), that’s a rather different prospect. There’s also a 40 TFSI A3 saloon, but it’s less powerful than the GLI with 188bhp, and you’re forced to have it with AWD and a dual-clutch automatic.
Carsmotor1.com

Mercedes G-Class 4x4 Squared spied with army look

The next-generation Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x4 Squared has been long in the making. We saw the first signs of the German company working on a hardcore version of the G almost a year ago, and today we have a new batch of spy photos. These shots come straight from our photographers near the Nurburgring, where Mercedes has a test centre.
CarsCarscoops

VW Open to Electrifying Jetta And Using Conventional Names For Future EVs

Volkswagen is considering introducing EV versions of the newly announced Jetta and other conventional cars in its range. In response to a question from CarScoops at the unveil of the new compact sedan, a VW representative said that “conventional names are not off the table for EVs – it’s definitely an option,” adding that they could live “alongside” the newer ID cars.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 VW Jetta Debuts With More Powerful Base Model, Updated GLI

Volkswagen of America is bidding adieu to the Passat with a Limited Edition due to dwindling sales, but the smaller Jetta is here to stay as the compact sedan's popularity is increasing. Year-to-date sales are up by five percent, making it the third best-selling model in the company's US portfolio. It also comes first in terms of name awareness, along with being in second place as far as brand loyalty.
CarsAutoblog

2022 VW Jetta and GLI get makeovers, new features, still have manuals

For the current generation's third model year on sale, the 2022 Volkswagen Jetta and its high-output GLI version are getting a makeover. It brings updated styling, more safety features and power for the regular sedan, as well as reshuffled trims. And provided pricing doesn't change too much, they should be better values.
CarsRoad & Track

The 2022 VW Jetta GLI Packs More Equipment, Same Engine

Earlier this week, Volkswagen officially announced the changes slated to hit the Jetta lineup for the 2022 model year, including some adjustments to the range-topping GLI. While nothing has dramatically changed from a performance standpoint, the new GLI packs updates styling, tech, and safety features. Like every 2022 Jetta, the...
CarsMotorAuthority

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Wagon spawns All-Terrain soft-roader

Mercedes-Benz has expanded its C-Class family with the addition of a soft-roader wagon. Dubbed the C-Class All-Terrain, the vehicle is due to make its formal debut on September 6 at the 2021 Munich auto show, along with several other new models and concepts from Mercedes. The C-Class All-Terrain is not...
CarsCarscoops

VW Jetta Gets A Mild Refresh, Rivian R1T Ready To Launch, And BMW M5 Could Become A PHEV: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Good news. Sort of. While there are no concrete plans just yet to bring the NSX name back, the door has been left open by Acura Vice President and Brand Officer Jon Ikeda. Two reports sight him as being confident that the nameplate returning, being hinted that a new NSX would be all-electric.
Buying CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Chill Bricks: Lego Introduces New T2 Volkswagen Camper Van Model

Few vehicles engender as much fun and nostalgia as the Volkswagen T2 bus, especially the pop-top camper variants. That makes it a natural fit for Lego, which previously had a model set from an older T1 version of Volkswagen's famed microbus. That set—which came in red with a white roof—has been retired, and in its place is a model based on a newer version of the same vehicle: the second-generation T2, also known as the Bay-Window bus. If you have trouble telling the difference, this kit is blue.

Comments / 0

Community Policy