2022 Volkswagen Jetta - Apart From The Nips And Tucks On The Jetta and The Jetta GLI, VW Has Introduced A New Sport Trim As Well

Every once in awhile, an iconic brand will enter into new territory and absolutely dominate. However, it’s not always likely that the venturing brand does well. In fact, only Apple has been successful in every new field it’s entered. That’s because entering into a segment with already established greats is tough to do. Which is why life is going to be hard for the BMW 128ti. As good as it is — and it is very good — it needs to be better than incredible cars, such as the Volkswagen GTI and Honda Civic Type R, without having any prior experience.