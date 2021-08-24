2022 Volkswagen Jetta - Apart From The Nips And Tucks On The Jetta and The Jetta GLI, VW Has Introduced A New Sport Trim As Well
While global trends point to a shift in favor of crossovers and SUVs, sedans like the Jetta, still remain a popular choice for new car buyers. In fact, sedans contribute to over 29-percent of sales for Volkswagen. This is why VW has finally given the Jetta a nip and tuck three years after it first introduced this new generation. The car receives some cosmetic updates, as with any mid-cycle refresh, and some significant ones in terms of equipment and safety.www.topspeed.com
