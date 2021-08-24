Cancel
AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Powers Higher

By Christopher Lewis
Cover picture for the articleThe Australian dollar has rallied quite nicely during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching towards the 0.7250 level at the time of writing. However, I do see a significant amount of resistance above near the 0.73 handle, so I am not necessarily willing to go “all in” at this point. Yes, it has been a very strong bounce but quite frankly the market has been oversold for a while, and typically the harder things fall, the higher they bounce when they finally do pick up a little bit of a bid or get some type of short covering event.

