AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Powers Higher

The Australian dollar has rallied quite nicely during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching towards the 0.7250 level at the time of writing. However, I do see a significant amount of resistance above near the 0.73 handle, so I am not necessarily willing to go “all in” at this point. Yes, it has been a very strong bounce but quite frankly the market has been oversold for a while, and typically the harder things fall, the higher they bounce when they finally do pick up a little bit of a bid or get some type of short covering event.