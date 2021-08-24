Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Elrond, Bitcoin and Cardano – European Wrap 24 August

The Bitcoin price retested the $46,500 support level as it is now rising, but it must stay above $47,500 for a steady increase. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Ranging (Daily Chart) BTC/USD is currently recovering from the $46,537 support zone as the Bitcoin price needs to cross above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages to keep the uptrend intact. The daily chart reveals that traders could see that the king coin is yet to cross above the 9-day MA and this could mean that the Bitcoin price may drop to retest the $46,000 support.