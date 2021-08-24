Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Braunfels, TX

New Braunfels couple adopts opens hearts and home | Forever Family

KENS 5
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO — Sometimes the same decision can happen twice in lifetimes. Chris and Heather Allen were empty nesters in their forties when life forever changed, and exactly the way they wanted. 'Although I never came out and directly spoke to him (Chris) about this, it was always on my heart', said Heather. 'I heard a radio commercial that stated seven hundred thousand children do not have a bed to sleep into tonight, and that resonated with me', said Chris.

www.kens5.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Happy, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
New Braunfels, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braunfels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
SocietyPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Old Lady Comes Home and Finds the Place in a Mess

Little Johnny's parents decided to leave him with his grandparents for the summer holidays. He was very excited to spend time with his grandpa and grandma and immediately started packing his stuff. The next day, his parents drove him to his grandparents' house, who were delighted to have their grandson...
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Paris needs a forever home

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal CARE Shelter in Northside is looking for people willing to become new pet parents. They have dozens of dogs and cats up for adoption. Ray Anderson introduces us to a dog named Paris.
Petsinsideedition.com

Dog Without Eyes and His Support Cat Have Together Found a New Forever Home

A dog who had its eyes removed and a cat that has supported him throughout his journey have been adopted into a new family together, People reported. Spike, an 8-year-old mixed breed dog whose eyes have been removed, and Max, an 8-year-old cat, have been lifelong friends. The feline is the dog’s companion and support system as he struggles in everyday life.
Family Relationshipsconchovalleyhomepage.com

Forever Family: Gabreal

Meet 13-year-old Gabreal. He’s an affectionate child who loves to give hugs…and he’s looking for his forever family!. Gabreal has a vivid imagination and that enables him to learn things quickly. His interests include playing video games and doing outdoor activities. He is a child with special needs and he’s...
Petssantaclaritamagazine.com

The Brittany Foundation Finding Their Forever Home

A non-profit humane organization dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of homeless dogs, has several dogs for adoption. This silly, fun-loving 7 year-old Miniature Pinscher is here because her person became too sick to care for her and there were no family members who would take her in. She loves every person she meets and gets along well with other dogs her own size. She can be pretty rambunctious and vocal so a home with shared walls would not be ideal for her. She needs good long walks and enrichment activities because she is a high energy breed who can get bored easily. If you are looking for an active and adventurous best friend, she is the one for you.
Orleans County, VTmychamplainvalley.com

Forever Home: Meet Ozzy!

In this week’s Forever Home we head to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter in Orleans to meet a dog named Ozzy. He is extremely food motivated. He is looking for a stable home that he will be able to call his own forever. “Ozzy is a five year old...
Waco, TXeverythinglubbock.com

Girl adopts pet after recovering from open heart surgery

WACO, Texas – Faith Massey is only nine years old, and she has already overcome challenges many never experience. Faith had open heart surgery less than two months ago, and her mom has Stage Four cancer. Her mom, Belinda, says with Faith being an only child, she has been wanting a companion.
Advocacyfoxbangor.com

4-year-old gets heart transplant, needs new home

ELLSWORTH — A young boy from Mariaville recently received a heart transplant in Boston, now the family is seeking help. “He’s a fighter. He’s just tough. He’s tough as boot leather is what I say. He’s Liam the warrior,” said Rebecca Bunker, Liam’s grandmother. Four-year-old Liam Lewis Semple was diagnosed...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘Can you take a pair of siblings?’ 45 minutes later, we met our boys. Babies? Easy. Toddlers with trauma? Not so much.’: Couple adopt ‘forever sons’ from foster care

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Every story has a backstory, or as in most superhero movies, an ‘origin story.’ Not that we are superheroes, but there’s a story behind the current journey. My name is Tony, my wife is Carla—she is beautiful, amazing, and my best friend. We met in 1997 when Carla was going through a rough patch of life that ended in a divorce. We met at my family’s restaurant and started talking as friends. However, one day, a coworker of hers told me to ask her out, and this was the beginning of our life together. I started as a dad from day one—Shelby, her two-year-old daughter, melted my heart from the start and we became a family. Eventually, we were married and began to settle into life. Sydney, our second daughter, came along and our little family began to grow. Five years later a miracle happened, and Sawyer, our son, was born.
RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I was texting a new guy and felt the need to inform him I was a bigger girl. His 5-word response shook my soul.’: Woman receives touching reminder ‘a girl isn’t her size’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “The other day, I was texting with a new guy, and I felt the need, like I usually do, to inform him I was a bigger girl. Let’s remember: I’m the girl who writes about body positivity. I’m the girl who tells you not to feel ashamed of your size. Yet, I’m not always the girl who is there herself. I have moments where I’m not in alignment with my own written words. I’m human. I’m as much the reader on the other end looking for familiarity as I am the writer on the front end trying to give it.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I was 34 weeks. I feared he wouldn’t meet our new baby.’: Family incorporates daily gratitude after dad survives cancer, ‘Love and kindness are never wasted’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I grew up in a house full of empathy, generosity, love, and kindness. It took my parents 12 years to conceive. Writing that down on a piece of paper has made me realize why gratitude and kindness filled our home. Imagine waiting 12 years for something you have longed for your whole life, and to be only blessed with one. Safe to say, my parents were, and still are, extremely grateful.

Comments / 0

Community Policy