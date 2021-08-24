Cancel
Giant tortoise seen attacking and eating baby bird for first time in the wild in ‘horrifying’ incident

 9 days ago

Researchers have captured the moment when a livelong vegetarian broke rank to eat meat — and what made it all the more “horrifying” was that it was a tortoise. Scientists captured the moment on video when a Seychelles giant tortoise — previously thought to be vegetarian — attacked and ate a tern chick in what they say is the first documentation of deliberate hunting in any wild tortoise species.

AnimalsNew York Post

Woman was eaten alive by a pack of bears after storming out of a wedding

A Russian woman stormed off from a wedding only to be eaten alive by a pack of bears, officials fear. Yana Balobanova, 24, made emergency calls stating she was lost in a wooded area of Sverdlovsk, but rescue dogs on her trail found her scent overtaken by the smell of multiple brown bears and footprints from the animals, according to The Sun.
AnimalsCNET

World's rarest rabbit rescued after being spotted on Facebook

Authorities from Kerinci Seblat National Park in Indonesia have rescued a Sumatran striped rabbit, a vanishingly rare endangered species, after it was seen in a Facebook post. Nonprofit conservation organization Fauna & Flora International and park officials worked together to locate and retrieve the rabbit. "It is understood that the...
AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

5 gruesome killer whale attacks

Killer whales are the largest member of the dolphin family, and quite possibly the most terrifying — at least if you're a seal, sea lion or whale. These toothy predators hunt in packs, not unlike sleek marine wolves, and they're capable of bringing down prey larger than themselves. Killer whales,...
Animalsscitechdaily.com

First Lethal Attacks by Chimpanzees on Gorillas Observed in the Wild

Research team now examines impact of food competition and climate change. A research team from Osnabrück University and the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, has, for the first time, observed lethal attacks by chimpanzees on gorillas in the wild. Whether this behavior is due to competition for food or to the decline of the rainforest’s productivity caused by climate change will now be investigated in more detail.
Animalssciencealert.com

Astonishing Photo Reveals Fish Stuck Inside Translucent Jellyfish

A dead jellyfish that recently washed up on a beach in the UK shows off its last meal – a whole, and rather surprised-looking, fish – through its translucent belly, stunning photos reveal. The jelly is a compass jellyfish (Chrysaora hysoscella), named for its brown, V-shaped markings that look like...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Video shows dolphins building mud rings to catch prey in Caribbean

Bottlenose dolphins employ many tactics to hunt fish, like using their tails or swimming alongside fishermen. But a new study has discovered that the animals build mud rings to trap prey in the Caribbean — the first time it’s been seen in the region.This hunting technique has only been seen up until now in the Florida Keys. It involves one dolphin from the pack kicking its tail near the seafloor to build up a mud ring. The fish get trapped in the ring and try to escape via the surface - but as they break through the water, the...
Wildlifewashingtonnewsday.com

In a rare encounter, an endangered sawfish was discovered with rope tied around its nose.

In a rare encounter, an endangered sawfish was discovered with rope tied around its nose. While fishing in the Indian River Lagoon, two Floridians recently caught an endangered sawfish. However, as the monster approached the water’s surface, they spotted a rope tied around its mouth and nostrils. They attempted to untangle the creature’s rope but ultimately had to let it go.
AnimalsPhys.org

Watch this slow but deadly tortoise hunt a baby bird

A predator doesn't need to have the quickest speed or reflexes to catch a bird. In a paper publishing August 23 in the journal Current Biology, researchers report the first documented evidence of a tortoise going in for the kill: biting the head of, killing, and eating a tern chick. This is the first time such behavior has been captured on camera, and it's likely not the only case of tortoise bird slaughter that's occurred.
AnimalsPosted by
Vice

Scientist Captures First-Ever Footage of a Tortoise Committing Grisly Murder

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In a famous Aesop fable, a tortoise beats a hare in a foot race by taking it slow and steady. An astonishing new video has now captured a real-life tortoise using the same methodical approach to achieve a far more grisly outcome: straight-up biting off a baby bird’s head and devouring the chick whole.
AnimalsPosted by
IBTimes

Endangered Bengal Tiger Cub Born At Nicaragua Zoo

A Bengal tiger cub is being cared for by humans at Nicaragua's National Zoo after its mother was unable to produce the milk necessary to feed the latest little addition to the endangered species, the zoo's director Eduardo Sacasa said Tuesday. The tiger, which was born on Saturday, is the...
Wildlifetheclevelandamerican.com

They saw a large tortoise eating a chick for the first time

(CNN) – Researchers have captured the moment when vegetarians ate meat across the border for the rest of their lives. And what makes this even more “terrifying” thing is that it is a tortoise. Scientists have videotaped a giant tortoise from the Seychelles that was previously thought to be a...
WildlifeWrcbtv.com

28,000-Year-old lion cub looks like it's just sleeping

We are driven by discovery. As a kid, I devoured stories about the arduous efforts to reveal the past (and I still do). There were divers seeking shipwrecks, astronomers peering through telescopes at the universe, researchers digging for fossils, and historians looking through pages and paintings to find lost masterpieces.
AnimalsBBC

'Miracle' sunburned dolphin gives birth to calf

A dolphin that survived being badly burned after stranding on mudflats has given birth to a calf. Known to conservationists as Spirtle, the bottlenose dolphin was badly injured while she was stranded out of water for 24 hours in the Cromarty Firth, in the Highlands. She was spotted by chance...
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Giant Tortoise Stalks Then Devours Baby Bird

More fascinating than disturbing: This is the first documented case of a giant tortoise hunting prey, let alone consuming it. “This was totally unexpected,” says Justin Gerlach, a University of Cambridge biologist. As of August 23’s Current Biology report, we now have our first documented instance of a tortoise hunting.
AnimalsWired

So Hey Here’s a Tortoise Hunting and Eating a Baby Bird

Not to ruin cute herbivores for you, but it turns out the Aldabra giant tortoise knows how to hunt. Scientists just published the first video evidence of a giant tortoise hunting, killing, and eating a baby bird on Frégate Island in the Seychelles. As you can see below, the footage shows a tern chick (a kind of seabird) that’s fallen out of a tree and ended up on a log. Slowly, a tortoise approaches, mouth agape, pushing the chick back toward the end of the branch. The bird tries to defend itself by pecking at the tortoise’s face and flapping its wings, to no avail. Eventually, the reptile latches onto the chick’s head, killing it instantly. Its limp body tumbles off the log and the tortoise swallows it whole. (Sadly, that eating bit wasn’t caught on film—or maybe luckily, for the squeamish.)

