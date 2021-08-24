Giant tortoise seen attacking and eating baby bird for first time in the wild in ‘horrifying’ incident
Researchers have captured the moment when a livelong vegetarian broke rank to eat meat — and what made it all the more “horrifying” was that it was a tortoise. Scientists captured the moment on video when a Seychelles giant tortoise — previously thought to be vegetarian — attacked and ate a tern chick in what they say is the first documentation of deliberate hunting in any wild tortoise species.www.983nashicon.com
