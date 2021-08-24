Cancel
Corey Taylor Shares COVID Health Update, Encourages Fence-Sitters to Get Vaccinated

By Joe DiVita
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 9 days ago
Slipknot singer Corey Taylor revealed late last week that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling "very, very sick." He's feeling better now, but is still not in the clear. Per a video update, he urged fans to get vaccinated, saying, "I shudder to think how bad it would have been [without the vaccine]."

Just a few days after announcing his positive COVID test results, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor shared a new update with his fans via his social media. In his statement, the singer credited his vaccination for not being even sicker. He said that the vaccine was what helped him get over the brink, “I mean, it was the worst I’ve ever been sick in my life. Had I not been vaccinated I shudder to think how bad it would have been.” He continues to say, “But because I had that extra little bit of protection, it definitely helped me get through it.” You can check out the singer’s video announcement below.

