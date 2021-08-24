Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

At Least Ten Oklahomans Have Been Treated for Taking Animal Medicine This Summer

By Stryker
Posted by 
106.3 The Buzz
106.3 The Buzz
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just when I thought the bar was low for stupidity, we somehow have gone even lower. Yesterday I saw a story coming out of Mississippi where apparently several people are currently in the hospital for taking the drug Ivermectin to treat Covid. Now Ivermectin is a drug that has a one time use for humans, usually used to treat worms. However, it looks like folks in Mississippi have been using the drug that is meant for horses and cattle.

1063thebuzz.com

Comments / 0

106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
793K+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicine#Animals#Hydroxychloroquine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
PetsPosted by
Daily Mail

CDC says 88,000 prescriptions of horse dewormer ivermectin have been issued in one week - a 24-FOLD increase from pre-pandemic levels - as agency warns against using the drug to treat Covid

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning to Americans against using a horse dewormer to treat COVID-19 after prescriptions of the drug skyrocketed. Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic medication commonly used for horses and cows to combat roundworms and other bugs. In specific cases, it is...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID: Medics concerned about 'talking dead' patients

Despite vaccination efforts, the Delta variant is still driving the number of severe COVID cases in countries all over the world. A majority of infected individuals who’ve ended up in the hospital due to this deadly mutation are the unvaccinated, and for some the situation has gotten extremely dire. The...
PetsPosted by
The Independent

Anti-vaxx police officer who had been taking horse worm medicine dies from Covid

A police officer who frequently voiced anti-vaccine sentiments and took horse dewormer in a misguided attempt to stave off the coronavirus has died from Covid-19. Captain Joe Manning, 57, of the Wayne County Sheriff's Office in Georgia died on Wednesday due to complications from Covid-19, according to local broadcaster WSAV. Capt Manning was described as an "integral part" of the area's law enforcement community by Wayne County Sheriff Chuck Moseley. After his death was announced, Facebook posts in which he voiced anti-vaccine sentiments and promoted the Ivermectin animal dewormer were shared online. In one post from 14 August, Capt...
IndustryMSNBC

Why the FDA is reminding some people that they're not horses

The official Twitter account for the U.S. Food and Drug Association published a curious missive over the weekend, which may have left some people confused. "You are not a horse," it read. "You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it." And why, pray tell, did the FDA feel the...
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Taking horse medicine to fight COVID-19? Not recommended!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - “You are not a horse. You are not a cow.” That interesting tweet from the FDA is turning heads. It continues to trend on Twitter. The tweet is in response to people taking a drug meant for horses and cattle to prevent or treat COVID-19. The drug in question is called Ivermectin. It’s a deworming medication used for animals. Ivermectin apparently is the new go-to drug for some hoping to protect themselves from the COVID delta variant.
Agriculture95.3 MNC

Don’t Believe Rumors That Livestock Medicine Will Prevent or Treat Covid-19

Health officials are urging people not to believe rumors that taking a common livestock medicine can prevent or treat Covid-19 in humans. If you’ve got livestock, you may be familiar with the drug ivermectin, which is used to treat parasitic worms in horses and cattle. But in at least two states, and maybe more, “People are promulgating the idea that ivermectin is either a prevention or treatment for Covid-19,” says Dr. Fred Gerr, Professor Emeritus at the University of Iowa.
Oklahoma Statereadfrontier.org

Almost 9,200 Oklahomans have died of COVID-19

The Frontier is again tracking hospitalizations and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in an effort to inform people where the virus is spreading. The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Oklahoma was announced on March 6, 2020. The Frontier will update this page as information becomes public from state health officials,...
Oklahoma StateKTUL

50% of Oklahomans have had at least 1 vaccine dose, health officials warn of Delta spread

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma health officials say about 50% of Oklahomans have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. They also say the Delta variant has caused a number of breakthrough infections for those who are fully vaccinated, which is why they say it's important to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and wear a mask in public, even for those who are fully vaccinated, as a precaution.
Savannah, GAWSAV-TV

Local vet reacts to those turning to animal medicine for COVID cure

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Amid rising COVID cases and hospitalizations nationwide and locally, there’s word that in some parts of the country people are turning to animal dewormer medication to try to prevent and or treat the virus. “It’s just sad, you know. It’s a lot of misinformation, and it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy