911 Dispatchers Make A Difference - Be a part of the LCWC Team
Have you ever considered becoming a 9-1-1 dispatcher or have questions about the profession? This is a great opportunity to come see what makes LCWC a great career opportunity. We are getting ready to hire dispatchers for both part-time and part-time to go full-time. Drop in on Tuesday August 31st 6pm-8pm at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center 101 Champ Blvd, Manheim to find out more about this rewarding career.lancaster.crimewatchpa.com
