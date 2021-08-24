Cancel
Tilda Swinton Narrates ‘Goliath’ VR Film Exploring Mental Illness, Set to Premiere at Venice Film Festival

By Todd Spangler
imdb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOscar-winner Tilda Swinton is the narrator of “Goliath: Playing With Reality,” a virtual reality experience about a schizophrenic man who finds human connection by playing video games, which is set to have its world premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. Directed by Barry Gene Murphy and May Abdalla,...

www.imdb.com

Related
