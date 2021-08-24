Cancel
Six Things To Know About Visiting Aruba Now

TravelPulse
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs summer wanes you may be tempted to squeeze in a quick trip to the Caribbean. But with the Delta variant surging across the region and low vaccination numbers in some countries, there’s a very real possibility that your visit could contribute to overwhelming island healthcare resources. So it’s more important than ever to choose your destination carefully. If you feel you simply must travel, consider Aruba, which re-opened last June and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the Caribbean. According to this report from Reuters, more than 68 percent of the population of roughly 106,000 has been double-jabbed – providing a high level of protection not only to residents but to – hopefully vaccinated! – visitors. Here’s what you need to know if you plan to go.

