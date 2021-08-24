Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Agenda Subcommittee Meeting Agenda

Monday’s Carroll City Council meeting will begin with the swearing in of another new police officer and will close with a work session on the pedestrian bridges at Graham Park. Nathan Kult will take the oath of office with Mayor, Eric Jensen, before he reads a proclamation for Direct Support Professionals Recognition Week. The council will again address the refinancing of more than $3.4 million in general obligation capital loan notes and review an amendment to the professional services agreement on Graham Park creek improvements. The updated agreement has the project bids due back by Sept. 21 with construction to begin in mid-October. The plan is to have the work substantially completed by mid-December. The entire project is anticipated to cost $241,393, however there is a shortfall in planned funding of $38,932.18. The recommendation from city staff is to cover that from Local Option Sales Tax (L.O.S.T.) funds allocated to phase three of the trail project. Graham Park is again a topic of conversation in the council work session. Representatives from Shive Hattery Architecture and Engineering conducted a survey of the bridges in February and have developed a report on their findings and recommendations for repairs. The major issues identified encompass the stone columns and railings of the two bridges. Some columns appear to be leaning and Shive Hattery recommends a removal to determine if the foundation is below the frost line and/or has rotated or moved. These can be rebuilt once foundational issues are addressed. The railings need to be replaced and brought back into compliance with regulatory safety guidelines. Other minor repairs have been identified as well. The 5:15 p.m. meeting on Monday, Aug. 23 will be held in the council chambers at City Hall. The public is invited to attend, but the session will also be made available by phone, internet and on local access cable, CAAT6, channels. More details on how to join along with the agenda and packet of materials can be found below.