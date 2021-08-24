Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brattleboro, VT

Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Agenda Subcommittee Meeting Agenda

ibrattleboro.com
 9 days ago

AGENDA SUBCOMMITTEE of the REPRESENTATIVE TOWN MEETING. The members of the Agenda Subcommittee are hereby notified and warned to meet in the Hannah Cosman Room of the Brattleboro Municipal Center at 8:00 AM to consider the articles listed below. Approval of minutes from August 11 (5 minutes) Amendments to terms...

www.ibrattleboro.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brattleboro, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
City
Brattleboro, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joint Committee#Terms Of Reference#The Agenda Subcommittee#Rtm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicstownofelon.com

Board of Aldermen Agenda Session Meeting – Tuesday, September 7th at 6pm

The Mayor and Board of Aldermen will hold their agenda session meeting on Tuesday, September 7th at 6pm. This meeting will be online through Zoom. To register to attend the meeting, click here. Once you register you will receive a link to attend the meeting. To view the agenda for the meeting, please visit the Board of Aldermen Agendas and Minutes page. If you have questions or would like to address the Board of Aldermen during the public comments segment of the agenda, please contact DiAnne Enoch, Town Clerk, at denoch@elon.gov or call her at 336.584.3601 by Tuesday at Noon so she can ensure your ability to participate.
Cape May, NJCape May County Herald

Habitat Cape May Holds Annual Meeting and Elects Executive Committee Team

Tuesday, August 17, Habitat Cape May held their Annual Board of Directors meeting. Highlights of the meeting include the adoption of the FY 21/22 Budget, unveiling of the 3 Year Plan and recap of successes for Fundraising, Family Support, Construction, Finance, HR and Nominating Committees. In addition, the Board elected the following as officers to serve for a term of one year beginning September, 2021.
Framingham, MAMetroWest Daily News

Health director nomination is on Framingham subcommittee's agenda Thursday

FRAMINGHAM — The City Council on Thursday could be voting for the second time this year on whether to name a permanent director of public health. Alexandra DePalo, who had served as Framingham's interim director of public health from February until last week, will appear before the council's Appointments Subcommittee at 6 p.m. Thursday. The subcommittee will then present a report and recommendation during a full City Council meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. that same night.
San Luis Obispo, CAslocounty.ca.gov

Regular Meeting Agenda for Clerk-Recorder Review Committee

County Clerk-Recorder Review Committee Regular Session Meeting location and agenda items. San Luis Obispo County Department of Human Resources. County Clerk-Recorder Review Committee Regular Session Meeting. Wednesday, September 8, 2021 @ 10:00 A.M. 1055 Monterey St, Room D161/162, San Luis Obispo, CA 93408. AGENDA. Public Comment can be submitted any...
Oglesby, ILivcc.edu

Agenda amended for special Sept. 2 board meeting

The agenda for the 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 Illinois Valley Community College special board meeting has been amended to include potential extension of the collective bargaining agreement with AFT Local 1810 for fiscal 2022. The meeting may also result in selection of a board member to fill the vacancy...
Rockport, MEpenbaypilot.com

Agenda set for Five Town CSD meeting Sept. 1

ROCKPORT — The agenda for the upcoming Five Town CSD board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. in the high school’s chorus room. i. Approval of the June 24, 2021 Board Meeting Minutes. ii. Approval of the August 24, 2021 Special...
Barton County, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

Barton County Commission meeting agenda (8/30)

The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3vbGJPa. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY...
Spencer, INSpencer Evening World

On the Agenda

The Spencer Town Council will meet on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Building, located at 90 N. West Street, in Spencer. This meeting is open to the public. Owen Valley Fire Territory. The Owen Valley Fire Territory Executive Board will meet the second Monday of...
Brattleboro, VTibrattleboro.com

September 15, 2020 Brattleboro Development Review Board Agenda

You can also call in using your telephone by dialing any of these toll-free numbers in the United States:. Review and Approve Minutes of previous meeting. Review of Cases/Public Hearings to be reviewed under the Brattleboro Land Use Regulations. 2021-130 Paul Tokmakian for Grand Idea LLC; Residential Neighborhood District; request...
Macomb, ILillinoisnewsnow.com

Macomb Park District Board of Commissioners Meeting Agenda

The agenda for the next public meeting of the Macomb Park District Board of Commissioners has been released. August 26, 2021 – Special Meeting to be held in the Macomb City Council Chambers, 232 East Jackson St., Macomb, IL. 6:00 PM. 1. Meeting Open. 2. Approval of the Special Meeting...
Barton County, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

BCC Board of Trustees meeting agenda (8/24)

REVENUE NEUTRAL RATE HEARING/BUDGET HEARING & REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES. Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Note: Support documents will be linked as available. 1. CALL TO ORDER AND PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE. Mike Johnson, Board Chair will call the meeting to order. 2. OFFICIAL BOARD MEETINGS.
Great Bend, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Rec board meeting agenda (8/23)

August 23, 2021 4:00 p.m. A. Flag Football, Outdoor Soccer, Volleyball, Pickleball, Cornhole Rules: Action Item. B. Request for Approval: NAS Backup Server Replacement: Action Item. C. Fall Timeline: Information Item. D. My BackYard Playground Mulch: Information Item. IX. Other Business. X. Commissioners Time and Questions. XI. Adjournment.
Lander, WYcounty10.com

August 24 Lander City Council meeting agenda

(Lander, WY) – The Lander City Council will convene for a regular meeting on Tuesday, August 24th, 6:00 PM, at the City Hall Chambers. The meeting is open to the public, and can be viewed via Zoom link, Meeting ID: 462 679 1690 – Passcode: 869970. The full agenda is...
Carroll, IA1380kcim.com

New Police Introduction And Graham Park Improvements Dominate Agenda For Monday’s Carroll Council Meeting

Monday’s Carroll City Council meeting will begin with the swearing in of another new police officer and will close with a work session on the pedestrian bridges at Graham Park. Nathan Kult will take the oath of office with Mayor, Eric Jensen, before he reads a proclamation for Direct Support Professionals Recognition Week. The council will again address the refinancing of more than $3.4 million in general obligation capital loan notes and review an amendment to the professional services agreement on Graham Park creek improvements. The updated agreement has the project bids due back by Sept. 21 with construction to begin in mid-October. The plan is to have the work substantially completed by mid-December. The entire project is anticipated to cost $241,393, however there is a shortfall in planned funding of $38,932.18. The recommendation from city staff is to cover that from Local Option Sales Tax (L.O.S.T.) funds allocated to phase three of the trail project. Graham Park is again a topic of conversation in the council work session. Representatives from Shive Hattery Architecture and Engineering conducted a survey of the bridges in February and have developed a report on their findings and recommendations for repairs. The major issues identified encompass the stone columns and railings of the two bridges. Some columns appear to be leaning and Shive Hattery recommends a removal to determine if the foundation is below the frost line and/or has rotated or moved. These can be rebuilt once foundational issues are addressed. The railings need to be replaced and brought back into compliance with regulatory safety guidelines. Other minor repairs have been identified as well. The 5:15 p.m. meeting on Monday, Aug. 23 will be held in the council chambers at City Hall. The public is invited to attend, but the session will also be made available by phone, internet and on local access cable, CAAT6, channels. More details on how to join along with the agenda and packet of materials can be found below.
Trenton, MOkttn.com

Trenton City Council meeting agenda calls for review of proposed development for senior housing complex

Developers of a proposed senior housing complex in Trenton are seeking support from the Trenton City Council. A resolution of support is to be presented at Monday nights’ 7 o’clock meeting at Trenton City Hall. The resolution, a tax rate public hearing, a preliminary engineering report for water plant improvements, and three ordinances are on the councils ‘agenda.

Comments / 0

Community Policy