Tuesday News, August 24th

Plymouth County Board Of Supervisors To Discuss Plywood Trail Grant Application. (Le Mars) — Plymouth County Board of Supervisors will discuss the proposed Plywood Recreational Trail when they convene for their weekly meeting this morning at the County Courthouse Boardroom, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Graham McGaffin will appear before the county governing board seeking approval of a state-funded REAP grant which would be utilized for the Plywood Trail. The Le Mars city council gave its approval last week, and now for the grant application to be considered, the Plymouth County Board of Supervisors must also need to approve the grant application. Last year, the county board voted against the grant application. The county board of supervisors will hear from County Treasurer, Shelly Sitzmann as she will deliver the fiscal year Motor Vehicle and Driver’s License report. The county supervisors will hear a report from Amanda Harper with SIMPCO Housing Trust Fund Manager as she will provide a housing update, along with a proposed increase in the Housing Trust Fund. Dave Wilberding, Al Fagan, and Bob Hoffman will all be seeking the board’s approval of proposed subdivisions. Tom Rohe, the county engineer will also appear before the county board to visit about construction projects, as well as submit various construction permits.