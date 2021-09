ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In her first full address to the public, Governor Kathy Hochul gave the initial layout of what leadership under her administration will look like. Schools, protecting renters and vaccine growth all revolved around Gov. Hochul’s first speech directly to the state of New York. On her first day as the 57th Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul assured school districts will get the guidance they need to reopen with policies handed down from the state level.