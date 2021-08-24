Aston Martin V12 Vantage reboot spied

After what can only be described as one of the most painful and drawn-out development cycles for a supercar in recent memory, the Aston Martin Valhalla was finally revealed in production form last month, complete with a new V8 engine and a refreshed design. It's taken so long that by the time it gets to be seen in the similarly delayed new 007 film No Time To Die, it'll debut on the silver screen with its old design. Nevertheless, it remains a hotly anticipated offering, and this month we learned that the car will be limited to 999 units instead of the original planned run of 500, and will be produced over two years as a regular model rather than a special limited run vehicle. The limited production run sparked debate, with Autocar wondering if the reason for a two-year run was because the Valhalla would be obsolete by 2025. Tobias Moers was all too happy to confirm this is not the case.