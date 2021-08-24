Aston Martin V12 Vantage reboot spied
From the arrival of the first RS concept in 2007 all the way to the very special V600s more than a decade later, there was a whole lotta love for the Aston Martin V12 Vantage. It wasn't hard to see why: the V12 combined Aston's most stylish shape with its best sounding engine, fitted a manual gearbox (to start with, at least) and didn't complicate the recipe very much further than that. While early cars were a bit intimidating to drive fast and the automated manual gearbox that came later far from the best, the appeal of the Vantages was plain to see. And hear.www.pistonheads.com
