Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Aston Martin V12 Vantage reboot spied

Pistonheads
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the arrival of the first RS concept in 2007 all the way to the very special V600s more than a decade later, there was a whole lotta love for the Aston Martin V12 Vantage. It wasn't hard to see why: the V12 combined Aston's most stylish shape with its best sounding engine, fitted a manual gearbox (to start with, at least) and didn't complicate the recipe very much further than that. While early cars were a bit intimidating to drive fast and the automated manual gearbox that came later far from the best, the appeal of the Vantages was plain to see. And hear.

www.pistonheads.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rs#V12#The V12 Vantage#Grille#Amr#725hp#The Dbs Superleggera#S Baldauf S B Medien
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsPistonheads

Lotus Exige Cup 260 | Spotted

In all the excitement being whipped up around the Lotus Emira, it can be easy to forget that time is up for the Exige as well. Everyone is well aware the Elise is going (because it's the oldest of the trio) and that the Evora is being replaced (as the most expensive ICE Lotus) but it feels like the Exige has been the least talked about thus far.
Buying Carstecheblog.com

$2.4-Million Volkner Performance S 2021 Motorhome Has a Garage That Fits a Bugatti Chiron

For a luxury penthouse suite on wheels, look no further than the $2.4-million Volkner Performance S 2021 motorhome. The 18-ton, 39-foot-long vehicle has a special compartment where thrill seekers can park their Bugatti Chiron or just about any other supercar. Don’t have a supercar? Use the same compartment to park your other toys, like jet skis, ATVs, motorcycles, and more. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
CarsTop Speed

These Cars Pack The Smallest V-8 Engines Ever Put In a Road-Going Vehicle

For as long as most of us can remember, V-8 engines are associated with big power and big displacement. Although this is true for most of them, there are those that don’t share their bigger counterparts’ performance capabilities. Nevertheless, some of these engines pack a surprising amount of punch for their size. On top of that, you can find a lot of them in some pretty epic vehicles.
Video GamesTop Speed

Here’s A List Of All The 154 Cars That Are Confirmed To Feature In Forza Horizon 5!

Forza Horizon 5 is less than three months away. Set to launch on November 9, 2021, the game is all the hype right now. The developer recently revealed the game map and this Mexico setup is much larger than the Britain-setting of the FH4. The company has even revealed some of the cars that will be available this time around. However, there are a lot more than what the developer has revealed, and YouTuber Don Joewon Song has listed 143 of them out. Forza Horizon released a list of 11 more cars after Song’s video, which brings the count to 154 cars. These 154 cars, by the way, don’t include the traffic cars.
CarsPosted by
Fox News

Aston Martin reveals $3.5 million full-size James Bond 007 Corgi 'toy' car

To celebrate the release of the final "No Time to Die" trailer, Aston Martin has created a full-size version of the classic Corgi "Goldfinger" James Bond 007 1965 DB5 toy car. The silver coupe is sitting in a replica of the diecast toy's transparent box and will be displayed outside London's Battersea Power Station through October 1.
CarsAutoExpress

The best cars at the Salon Prive 2021 luxury car show

This week, the 16th edition of one of the UK’s most prestigious car events, the Salon Prive Concours d’Elegance, is being held at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire. Conceived by brothers Andrew and David Bagley, Salon Prive is inspired by the extravagant concours events held in the US and Italy, which bring the world’s rare and exotic cars together to be judged by experts for their originality, historical provenance and quality of restoration.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

007's Stolen Aston Martin DB5 Has Finally Been Found

When it starred in the 1964 James Bond film 'Goldfinger,' the Aston Martin DB5 instantly became one of the most famous cars in the world. Its legacy still lives on today. Nearly 50 years later, James Bond will once again be behind the wheel of a DB5 loaded with gadgets and weapons in 'No Time to Die.' It will be one of several Aston Martins appearing in the film, including a DBS Superleggera and a Valhalla prototype.
CarsCarscoops

Aston Martin Is Testing Its DBX Hybrid At The ‘Ring

Aston Martin has made no secret of its plan to launch a hybrid version of the popular DBX SUV and our spy photographers recently snapped the model being tested at the Nurburgring. Whereas the standard DBX is sold with an AMG-sourced 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8, the DBX Hybrid will be more...
CarsMaxim

This Gloss Green Aston Martin DB4 GT Is a Road Racing Legend

If Goldfinger had been made in 1962 instead of 1964, Q might have supplied Sean Connery's James Bond with a weaponized version of the Aston Martin DB4 GT that's headed to the auction block at Gooding & Company's forthcoming Pebble Beach Auctions. Aston Martin racing manager developed this competition-oriented version...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Aston Martin Could Already Be Working On Valhalla Replacement

After what can only be described as one of the most painful and drawn-out development cycles for a supercar in recent memory, the Aston Martin Valhalla was finally revealed in production form last month, complete with a new V8 engine and a refreshed design. It's taken so long that by the time it gets to be seen in the similarly delayed new 007 film No Time To Die, it'll debut on the silver screen with its old design. Nevertheless, it remains a hotly anticipated offering, and this month we learned that the car will be limited to 999 units instead of the original planned run of 500, and will be produced over two years as a regular model rather than a special limited run vehicle. The limited production run sparked debate, with Autocar wondering if the reason for a two-year run was because the Valhalla would be obsolete by 2025. Tobias Moers was all too happy to confirm this is not the case.
Buying CarsPistonheads

Aston Martin V600 Roadster for sale

The Aston Martin V600 is a car we never thought would exist, not least because it arrived after the Vantage it was based on had been replaced. But that was forgotten somewhat when we learnt about it. See, with the GT12, Aston had pitched the Vantage as a 600hp GT3 rival, but it couldn't quite match the Porsche on track, and what turned out to be a really nice road car was undermined by the crummy paddleshift gearbox. Meanwhile, the Aston that could have the manual - the regular V12 Vantage S - was denied the GT12's additional power and edge. If only, somehow, the two could be combined...
CarsShropshire Star

Aston Martin reveals the Valkyrie Spider, a convertible with F1 technology

Firm’s ultra exclusive hypercar is now available with a removable roof panel. The Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider has been revealed, bringing a convertible driving experience to the firm’s Formula 1-inspired hypercar. A few revisions differentiate the Spider from the coupe version to account for the lack of a roof, such...
CarsMotorAuthority

Open-top Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider is closest representation to F1 car for the road

Aston Martin used 2021 Monterey Car Week currently underway in California to debut a new open-top version of its Valkyrie hypercar. Called the Valkyrie Spider, the new version features a removable roof panel whose installation neccessited the change from the gullwing doors of the regular Valkyrie to the butterfly doors you see here. The roof panel is made from carbon fiber and features its own polycarbonate windows that can be flipped opened.
Carshypebeast.com

Aston Martin Unveils Roofless Valkyrie Spider

Aston Martin recently unveiled its Valkyrie Spider, becoming the third model of the Valkyrie family. The update expands the original model by removing the roof and tweaking the doors. The Valkyrie was Aston Martin’s first-ever hypercar and the updated model still features a lot of the same specifications. The aerodynamic...
Carsthedetroitbureau.com

Aston Martin Debuting Rare Valkyrie at Pebble Beach

If the tranquil grounds of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance don’t seem like a perfect place to start a war, guess again. Aston Martin is firing its latest round in the hypercar wars at the famed classic car event with the debut of the 2022 Aston Martin Valkyrie. Powered by...
Carstheweeklydriver.com

Aston Martin world debut: Hypercar Valkyrie Spider

Support independent journalism with a donation to The Weekly Driver. The Valkyrie Spider, marketed as one of the world’s most extreme hypercars, was unveiled August 11 by Aston Martin at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance during Monterey Auto Week. With off-roof driving and described by the manufacturer as “the most...
Buying CarsPistonheads

Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster for sale

Most of the time here at PH HQ, we open up a Word document and spend a good 5-10 minutes trying to think of something witty to say or how best to characterise something intriguing we've found lurking in the bottom end of the classifieds. But sometimes, we don't even need to do that, because all we have to do is show you the pictures. And this Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster, just one of 28 ever produced, is one of them.
CarsCarscoops

Frank Stephenson Is Blown Away By The Aston Martin Valhalla

The Aston Martin Valhalla was recently unveiled in production-spec and not only looks better than the concept that previewed it but to our eyes, is one of the most beautiful supercars on the planet. Aston Martin initially showcased the Valhalla a few years ago and designed it to look extremely...
Buying Carshypebeast.com

For $14M USD, You Could Own This Beautiful 1962 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato

Anything with the Zagato name attached to it is destined to be a beautiful and highly sought-after machine, and this 1962 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato is absolutely no exception. Listed by The Paul Andrews Estate Collection under RM Sotheby’s‘ Monterey auction, the DB4GT is one of 19 unique examples built and of those, only six are left-hand drive — like this one.

Comments / 0

Community Policy