What's it like to be 'mom' to an NFL player? Cleveland Browns Denzel Ward's mom shares some insights

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 8 days ago

Nicole Ward is the mother of Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward and she is also a member of the Professional Football Players Mothers Association. Nicole is involved in some special events at the HBCU Classic for Columbus including participating with other former and current NFL players and moms to share inspiring stories to young athletes. Fox 8's Wayne Dawson sat down with Nicole and got some insights into life with an NFL member in the family.

