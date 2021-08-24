Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Baidu’s AI voice assistant Xiaodu closes Series B funding at $5.1 billion valuation

By Nickie Louise
techstartups.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese tech giant Baidu announced Tuesday that its artificial intelligence (AI) voice assistant Xiaodu Technology has closed Series B financing at a $5.1 billion valuation. The exact amount of the funding was disclosed. Xiaodu Series A was completed in November 2020 at a post-money valuation of $2.9 billion. The announcement...

techstartups.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#Voice Assistant#Instant Messaging#Ai#Chinese#Xiaodu Technology#Cso#Cfo#Oem#Baidu Video#Baidupedia#Baidu Input#Baidu Toolbar#Iqiyi#Sky Software
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
China
Related
TechnologyPosted by
Benzinga

Baidu Plans Future In AI And Autonomous Driving

Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google counterpart Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) launched its second-generation artificial intelligence chip, its first robocar, and a rebranded driverless taxi app at the annual Baidu World Conference, CNBC reports. Baidu's AI and the autonomous driving move seems well-timed to tap the gradual pandemic recovery...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Indian FinTech Khatabook Closes $100M Series C At $600M Valuation

FinTech Khatabook closed a $100 million funding round led by Tribe Capital and Moore Strategic Ventures that gives the startup a valuation of almost $600 million, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 24) blog post. The oversubscribed Series C also had participation by Alkeon Capital, Capital Group, Sequoia Capital, Tencent, RTP...
MarketsTechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Databricks reaches $38B billion valuation with $1.6B Series H

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for August 31, 2021. Today the TechCrunch machine was busy covering the first day of Y Combinator’s Demo Day event, so expect to see all sorts of coverage on the site after this hits your inbox. We’ll bring you a recap in tomorrow’s edition, though we do have a first taste down below.
Marketstechstartups.com

Enterprise software tech startup Databricks raises $1.6 billion in funding; pushing its valuation from $28 billion to $38 billion (up $10 billion in just 6 months)

As you may recall, we covered Databricks after Amazon, Alphabet, Salesforce, and others invested $1 billion in the cloud-native tech startup to scale and support the company’s rapid adoption of the lakehouse, which is quickly becoming the data architecture of choice for data-driven organizations around the world. The $1 billion in Series G funding valued the company at $28 billion.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Budget Management Fintech Ramp Gets Fresh Funding, Approaches $4 Billion Valuation

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. While spend management start-up Ramp is focused on helping firms keep their budgets in check with its business-centric credit card and integrated cash management platform (essentially an advanced Mint mobile for enterprises), the promising fintech just earned the right to loosen its own purse strings a bit.
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Ramp Closes $300M Series C At $3.9B Valuation

New York-based corporate card startup Ramp closed a $300 million Series C funding round led by Founders Fund, with participation from Redpoint, Thrive Capital, D1 Capital Partners, Coatue, Spark Capital, Stripe, Box Group, Conversion Capital and Lux Capital. Ramp CEO and Co-founder Eric Glyman pointed to Keith Rabois, Napoleon Ta,...
Markets104.1 WIKY

Data and AI platform Databricks raises $1.6 billion, valued at $38 billion

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) – Databricks, a data analytics platform that uses artificial intelligence, said on Tuesday it raised $1.6 billion to expand its engineering team to keep its lead in the market, a funding round that valued it at $38 billion. The massive fund injection “does not push out the...
MarketsTechCrunch

MobileCoin closes on $66 million in equity in Series B round

The all-equity round brings the four-year-old, San Francisco-based company’s total funding to $107 million altogether, including a $30 million round led by Binance Labs back in 2018. According to founder and CEO Joshua Goldbard, the newest round values the outfit at $1.066 billion. As we reported earlier this year, MobileCoin...
BusinessNBC San Diego

Activist Fund Starboard Helps Data Center Firm Cyxtera Close Its Valuation Gap Via SPAC Merger

Company: Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Business: Cyxtera is a global leader in the data center colocation and interconnection services. The company operates a footprint of more than 60 data centers around the world, providing services to more than 2,300 leading enterprises and U.S. federal government agencies. It provides data center, colocation, enterprise application cloud computing, hybrid cloud, cyber security, and analytics solutions to government, enterprises, and service providers. It offers Cyxtera Portal, enabling customers to monitor, manage, and control their digital infrastructure from a single, dedicated platform; colocation services; data center services; Cyxtera Extensible Data Center platform, a platform that transforms IT infrastructure design, configuration, and deployment. The company also provides AppGate SDP, a network security platform to secure any application; and AppGate Insight, which provides cloud and network architects visibility into all of the network traffic. In addition, it offers threat analytics, safe browsing, and detect monitoring services.
EconomyFortune

An important takeaway from Maven Clinic’s $1 billion valuation

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. The venture capital industry historically ignored startups focused on women’s health, dubbing the space too small to make meaningful dollars. On Tuesday, Maven...
BusinessTechCrunch

Bankers chase Byju’s for IPO, valuation pegged up to $50 billion

Most banks have given Byju’s a proposed valuation in the range of $40 billion to $45 billion, but some including Morgan Stanley have pitched a $50 billion valuation if the startup lists next year, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. The startup, which has raised $1.5 billion...
Marketssiliconangle.com

New $300M round brings fintech startup Ramp’s valuation to $3.9B

Financial technology startup Ramp Business Corp. has raised a $300 million funding round that was led by Founders Fund and saw the participation of payments giant Stripe Inc., as well as more than a half-dozen other investors. Ramp announced the round today. The startup said it’s now valued at $3.9...

Comments / 0

Community Policy