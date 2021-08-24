Cancel
Energy Industry

Iran's mega gas find could become major supply source for EU

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new natural gas find in the Iranian section of the Caspian Sea could turn the country into a major supplier to Europe, the Tehran Times reported, citing reserve estimates of the state company that made the discovery. "If the initial estimates are confirmed and exploration success is achieved, the...

