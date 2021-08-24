Cancel
Lamar, MO

Ribbon cutting set for new park site in Lamar

By Debby Woodin
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 8 days ago

LAMAR, Mo. — A ribbon-cutting and groundbreaking celebration will be held Wednesday for the future Wyatt Earp Park to be established here.

The event will be held at noon at the site on the northeast corner of the Lamar square at 10th Street and Broadway Avenue.

The Barton County Chamber of Commerce is conducting a fundraising campaign to develop the park, named for the early-day resident who became a legendary lawman of the Old West. Chamber and city officials plan to have a statue of Earp and his first wife, Urilla Sutherland Earp, in the park.

Earp was born in Illinois, but his family moved to Lamar around 1869 when he was 21 years old. He served as a Lamar constable. He married Urilla in 1870, and she and their unborn child died a few months later.

Chamber and city officials intend for the park to serve as a tourism attraction and gathering place for community events.

Details: 417-682-3595, astra@bartoncounty.com.

The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

