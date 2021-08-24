Ghacks Deals: Heimdal Premium Security Home Plan
Heimdal Premium Security Home Plan combines two of Heimdal's cybersecurity products into a single package: Heimdal Threat Prevention Home and Heimdal Next-gen Antivirus Home. Heimdal's solution promises better protection compared to traditional antivirus solutions for Windows. Besides the usual assortment of defenses, malware detection, phishing protection, real-time cloud-scanning or heuristic monitoring, it protects against advanced ransomware attacks, traffic-based malware, data leaks and a lot more.www.ghacks.net
