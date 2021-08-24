Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Rodeo Houston's New Super Scramble Adds Finals & Big Money to Legendary Calf Catching Event for Exhibitors

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON, TX – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced its new Calf Scramble event, “Super Scramble,” which will debut Saturday, March 19, 2022. The Super Scramble is an extension of one of RODEOHOUSTON®’s fan-favorite events, Calf Scramble, which is held nightly after the rodeo action. The Super Scramble will invite the 19 “First Catch” scramblers from each of the previous 19 Calf Scramble performances, to participate in the event. The 19 scramblers will attempt to catch one of the nine calves during the event, and each participant will be awarded a cash prize based on their performance.

sanangelolive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas#The Super Scramble#Rodeohouston Com#Facebook#Email
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What the Texas abortion law means for Roe v. Wade

Legal experts said the Supreme Court’s refusal Wednesday to block a new Texas ban on most abortions could foreshadow further erosion of reproductive rights by the conservative majority court. The court’s next opportunity to take up such a case is just months away, with the justices preparing next term to...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy