Rodeo Houston's New Super Scramble Adds Finals & Big Money to Legendary Calf Catching Event for Exhibitors

HOUSTON, TX – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced its new Calf Scramble event, “Super Scramble,” which will debut Saturday, March 19, 2022. The Super Scramble is an extension of one of RODEOHOUSTON®’s fan-favorite events, Calf Scramble, which is held nightly after the rodeo action. The Super Scramble will invite the 19 “First Catch” scramblers from each of the previous 19 Calf Scramble performances, to participate in the event. The 19 scramblers will attempt to catch one of the nine calves during the event, and each participant will be awarded a cash prize based on their performance.