Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Type I interferon autoantibodies are associated with systemic immune alterations in patients with COVID-19

By Monique G.P. van der Wijst, Sara E. Vazquez, George C. Hartoularos, Paul Bastard, Tianna Grant, Raymund Bueno, David S. Lee, John R. Greenland, Yang Sun, Richard Perez, Anton Ogorodnikov, Alyssa Ward, Sabrina A. Mann, Kara L. Lynch, Cassandra Yun, Diane V. Havlir, Gabriel Chamie, Carina Marquez, Bryan Greenhouse, Michail S. Lionakis, Philip J. Norris, Larry J. Dumont, Kathleen Kelly, Peng Zhang, Qian Zhang, Adrian Gervais, Tom Le Voyer, Alexander Whatley, Yichen Si, Ashley Byrne, Alexis J. Combes, Arjun Arkal Rao, Yun S. Song, Gabriela K. Fragiadakis, Kirsten Kangelaris, Carolyn S. Calfee, David J. Erle, Carolyn Hendrickson, Matthew F. Krummel, Prescott G. Woodruff, Charles R. Langelier, Jean-Laurent Casanova, casanova@rockefeller.edu, joe@derisilab.ucsf.edu, mark.anderson@ucsf.edu, jimmie.ye@ucsf.edu, Joseph L. Derisi, Mark S. Anderson, Chun Jimmie Ye
Science Now
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeutralizing autoantibodies against type I interferons (IFNs) have been found in some patients with critical coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). However, the prevalence of these antibodies, their longitudinal dynamics across the disease severity scale, and their functional effects on circulating leukocytes remain unknown. Here, in 284 patients with COVID-19, we found type I IFN-specific autoantibodies in peripheral blood samples from 19% of patients with critical disease and 6% of patients with severe disease. We found no type I IFN autoantibodies in individuals with moderate disease. Longitudinal profiling of over 600,000 peripheral blood mononuclear cells using multiplexed single-cell epitope and transcriptome sequencing from 54 patients with COVID-19 and 26 non-COVID-19 controls revealed a lack of type I IFN-stimulated gene (ISG-I) responses in myeloid cells from patients with critical disease. This was especially evident in dendritic cell populations isolated from patients with critical disease producing type I IFN-specific autoantibodies. Moreover, we found elevated expression of the inhibitory receptor leukocyte-associated immunoglobulin-like receptor 1 (LAIR1) on the surface of monocytes isolated from patients with critical disease early in the disease course. LAIR1 expression is inversely correlated with ISG-I expression response in patients with COVID-19 but is not expressed in healthy controls. The deficient ISG-I response observed in patients with critical COVID-19 with and without type I IFN-specific autoantibodies supports a unifying model for disease pathogenesis involving ISG-I suppression through convergent mechanisms.

stm.sciencemag.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adaptive Immune System#Adma Biologics Inc#Isg#Nih
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
IndustryMSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientists resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Study Identifies New Method That Could Stop COVID-19 Transmission

A new method has been developed to identify specific molecular targets that may be used to disrupt the life cycle of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Simulations and protein engineering efforts could help researchers to identify compounds that would interfere with the spike protein’s function, which would stop the virus from entering the cell. SARS-CoV-2’s genome is passed on to other cells by its spike protein, which transmits it by sticking to host cells. The spike protein is composed of three different kinds of components.
Public HealthSand Hills Express

New study reveals rate of “breakthrough” COVID cases

London — A study conducted in the U.K. offers some of the first large-scale, real-world data on how well vaccination protects people against catching a “breakthrough” COVID-19 infection, and how well it protects breakthrough patients from becoming seriously ill. The results are encouraging. The peer-reviewed study published Wednesday in The...
Guthrie County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Natural Immunity To Fight COVID-19

For those who have antibodies against COVID-19, it might protect you against most variants. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Protection antibodies can protect an individual from COVID-19 for some period of time after the infection. Guthrie County Health Services Director Jotham Arber tells Raccoon Valley Radio that having antibodies does provide some protection.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Recommendations on hematopoietic stem cell transplantation for patients with Diamond–Blackfan anemia. On behalf of the Pediatric Diseases and Severe Aplastic Anemia Working Parties of the EBMT

Diamond Blackfan anemia (DBA) is a rare congenital syndrome presenting primarily as pure red cell aplasia with constitutional abnormalities and cancer predisposition. Established treatment options are corticosteroids, regular erythrocyte transfusions with iron chelation therapy, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). To date, HSCT is the only definitive curative treatment for the hematological phenotype of DBA, but there is little experience with its use. Given the rarity of the disease and its unique features, an expert panel agreed to draw up a set of recommendations on the use of HSCT in DBA to guide clinical decision-making and practice. The recommendations address indications, pretransplant patient evaluation, donor selection, stem cell sources, conditioning regimens, prophylaxis of rejection and graft versus host disease, and post-transplant follow-up.
CancerNewswise

The Wistar Institute Recruits Vaccine Researcher Amelia Escolano, Ph.D., and Immunologist Nan Zhang, Ph.D., as Assistant Professors

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA — (Sept. 1, 2021) — The Wistar Institute, an international biomedical research leader in cancer, immunology and infectious diseases, welcomes Amelia Escolano, Ph.D., and Nan Zhang, Ph.D., as assistant professors. Escolano’s research focuses on the development of novel vaccine approaches against highly mutating viruses. She will join...
ScienceVanderbilt University News

Research Snapshot: Biomedical engineers demonstrate potential for the first clinically successful osteoarthritis drug

Post-traumatic osteoarthritis—caused by degraded cartilage that cushions the ends of bones in joints—occurs after a joint injury. With the knowledge that PTOA will lead to earlier onset and faster progression of osteoarthritis following an injury, researchers including Craig Duvall, Cornelius Vanderbilt Professor of Engineering, set out to develop a drug for the prevention of PTOA initiation and progression.
ScienceScience Now

Prenatal maternal infection promotes tissue-specific immunity and inflammation in offspring

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Most infections that occur during pregnancy are mild and transient. However, whether such pathogen encounters can shape the long-term trajectory of the offspring’s immune system remains unclear. Lim et al. infected pregnant mice with the common food-borne pathogen Yersinia pseudotuberculosis (YopM) (see the Perspective by Amir and Zeng). Although the infection was maternally restricted and short-lived, the offspring harbored greater numbers of intestinal T helper 17 cells into adulthood. Interleukin-6 (IL-6) mediated this tissue-restricted effect by acting on the fetal intestinal epithelium during development. Although offspring from mothers infected with YopM or injected with IL-6 showed enhanced resistance to oral infection with Salmonella Typhimurium, they also exhibited higher susceptibility toward enteric inflammatory disease.
ScienceScience Now

Autoantibodies neutralizing type I IFNs are present in ~4% of uninfected individuals over 70 years old and account for ~20% of COVID-19 deaths

Circulating autoantibodies (auto-Abs) neutralizing high concentrations (10 ng/mL, in plasma diluted 1 to 10) of IFN-α and/or -ω are found in about 10% of patients with critical COVID-19 pneumonia, but not in subjects with asymptomatic infections. We detect auto-Abs neutralizing 100-fold lower, more physiological, concentrations of IFN-α and/or -ω (100 pg/mL, in 1/10 dilutions of plasma) in 13.6% of 3,595 patients with critical COVID-19, including 21% of 374 patients > 80 years, and 6.5% of 522 patients with severe COVID-19. These antibodies are also detected in 18% of the 1,124 deceased patients (aged 20 days-99 years; mean: 70 years). Moreover, another 1.3% of patients with critical COVID-19 and 0.9% of the deceased patients have auto-Abs neutralizing high concentrations of IFN-β. We also show, in a sample of 34,159 uninfected subjects from the general population, that auto-Abs neutralizing high concentrations of IFN-α and/or -ω are present in 0.18% of individuals between 18 and 69 years, 1.1% between 70 and 79 years, and 3.4% >80 years. Moreover, the proportion of subjects carrying auto-Abs neutralizing lower concentrations is greater in a subsample of 10,778 uninfected individuals: 1% of individuals <70 years, 2.3% between 70 and 80 years, and 6.3% >80 years. By contrast, auto-Abs neutralizing IFN-β do not become more frequent with age. Auto-Abs neutralizing type I IFNs predate SARS-CoV-2 infection and sharply increase in prevalence after the age of 70 years. They account for about 20% of both critical COVID-19 cases in the over-80s, and total fatal COVID-19 cases.
Green Bay, WIFox11online.com

Prevea offering COVID-19 boosters to those with weakened immune systems

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Prevea Health is offering COVID-19 booster shots for those who are immunocompromised. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the shots for those with weak immune systems last week. Prevea is offering boosters to those who:. Have been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Unpacking the body's interferon response to COVID-19

Interferons are potent natural antivirals, rallying other parts of the immune system to defend against viruses. Some clinical trials have tested interferons as a treatment for COVID-19, but results have been mixed, and the science has been unclear about whether interferons are helpful or harmful. New research in Cell, led by Ivan Zanoni, Ph.D. at Boston Children's Hospital, provides a more complete picture of interferons' role in mild versus severe COVID-19, informing future research, and potentially, treatment.
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

Age increases the frequency of an altered immune response to covid

Madrid, Aug 19 (EFE) .- Age increases the frequency of having an altered immune response that prevents coping with covid-19, according to research, which reveals that 20% of patients over 80 years of age who suffer from disease in severe form have autoantibodies that inhibit the immune system response. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy