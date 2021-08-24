Cancel
NFL

Devin Carter: "We Have Chemistry With The Quarterbacks"

By By Andrew Schnittker
insidepacksports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNC State brings back a wide receiver room brimming with depth and talent for the 2021 season, and Devin Carter figures to be one of QB Devin Leary’s top targets and a leader in the wideout room. Carter spoke with the media after practice this week, here’s a full breakdown...

