The gene therapy revolution in healthcare

CRISPR system is a powerful gene editing tool which has already been reported to address a variety of gene relevant diseases in different cell lines. However, off-target effect and immune response caused by Cas9 remain two fundamental problems. Inspired by previously reported Cas9 self-elimination systems, time-delayed safety switches are designed in this work. Firstly, ultrasensitive relationship is constructed between Cas9-sgRNA (enzyme) and Cas9 plasmids (substrate), which generates the artificial time delay. Then intrinsic time delay in biomolecular activities is revealed by data fitting and utilized in constructing safety switches. The time-delayed safety switches function by separating the gene editing process and self-elimination process, and the tunable delay time may ensure a good balance between gene editing efficiency and side effect minimization. By addressing gene therapy efficiency, off-target effect, immune response and drug accumulation, we hope our safety switches may offer inspiration in realizing safe and efficient gene therapy in humans.
