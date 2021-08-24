Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

The gene therapy revolution in healthcare

New Scientist
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGene therapy offers millions of people with life-threatening rare diseases the potential for longer, healthier lives. But while the therapeutic technology has advanced, our healthcare systems, and the regulatory frameworks in which they operate, have not. The issue is that gene therapy is utterly unlike the conventional treatments healthcare systems...

www.newscientist.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene Therapy#Health Care#Healthcare System#Novartis Gene Therapies#The Archangel Mld Trust#Mld#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Genevant and Takeda to develop gene therapies for liver diseases

Genevant Sciences has signed an international partnership and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical to develop and market new nonviral gene therapies for the treatment of up to two undisclosed rare liver diseases. Genevant will be eligible for up to $303m upfront, as well as potential milestone payments, apart from royalties...
Healthgastroenterologyadvisor.com

Novel Gene Therapy for Wilson Disease Gets Fast Track Status

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to VTX-801 for the treatment of Wilson disease. Wilson disease is a rare inherited disorder caused by mutations in the ATP7B gene, which leads to a lack of ATP7B production, a protein responsible for transporting copper. This results in the accumulation of copper in various body tissues, particularly the liver and central nervous system.
AdvocacyShropshire Star

Army major to trek 1,200 miles barefoot to fund gene therapy for daughter

Nine-year-old Hasti has Cornelia de Lange syndrome, which limits her development and causes seizures. An Army major is to march 1,200 miles barefoot across the US as part of a £2.5 million campaign to fund a ground-breaking gene therapy treatment for his nine-year-old daughter. Chris Brannigan, from West Byfleet, Surrey,...
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Roche and Shape Therapeutics sign gene therapy development deal

Shape Therapeutics has signed a multi-target strategic partnership and licence agreement with Roche to develop gene therapy for specific targets in Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and rare disease areas. The deal means Shape is eligible to more than $3bn from Roche in initial and potential payments on meeting development, regulatory...
CancerMedagadget.com

Personalized Gene Therapy Treatments for Cancer Market – The growing role of precision and personalized medicine for cancer treatment

Personalized Gene Therapy Treatments for Cancer Market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Personalized Gene Therapy Treatments for Cancer Market offers complete, proficient report delivering market research data that is relevant for new market entrants or set up players. Key strategies of the companies operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in the report.
CancerMedical News Today

Can gene therapy help treat non-small cell lung cancer?

Gene therapy is a promising new method for treating non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It allows doctors to target specific genes to prevent cancerous cells from growing and spreading. NSCLC is a common form of cancer. It causes cancerous cells to form in the tissues of the lung. NSCLC is...
HealthGenetic Engineering News

Leveraging Multiomics Data to Study Autoimmune Disease in the Era of Precision Medicine

With close to four percent of the global population being affected by the more than 80 diverse types of autoimmune diseases, it is imperative that we gain as much knowledge on the underlying biology of these disorders. The advent of genotyping and whole-genome sequencing technologies has allowed more omics data to become available for integrative analysis and provides an opportunity to ask new questions about these diseases. The future of precision medicine for autoimmune disorders lies in our ability to leverage the vast amounts of omic data generated to develop new therapies and make better decisions about treatments for afflicted patients.
ScienceNature.com

Design of time-delayed safety switches for CRISPR gene therapy

CRISPR system is a powerful gene editing tool which has already been reported to address a variety of gene relevant diseases in different cell lines. However, off-target effect and immune response caused by Cas9 remain two fundamental problems. Inspired by previously reported Cas9 self-elimination systems, time-delayed safety switches are designed in this work. Firstly, ultrasensitive relationship is constructed between Cas9-sgRNA (enzyme) and Cas9 plasmids (substrate), which generates the artificial time delay. Then intrinsic time delay in biomolecular activities is revealed by data fitting and utilized in constructing safety switches. The time-delayed safety switches function by separating the gene editing process and self-elimination process, and the tunable delay time may ensure a good balance between gene editing efficiency and side effect minimization. By addressing gene therapy efficiency, off-target effect, immune response and drug accumulation, we hope our safety switches may offer inspiration in realizing safe and efficient gene therapy in humans.
Industrybiopharmadive.com

What to expect at the FDA's two-day meeting on gene therapy safety

Over the past several years, drugmakers have inundated the Food and Drug Administration with scores of applications to begin clinical trials of experimental gene therapies for a wide array of inherited diseases. The wave of submissions reflects a research boom that's brought two gene therapies to market in the U.S....
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Gene Therapy Delivery Idea: Adapt RNA Transfer Systems from Human Cells

Gene therapies and other molecular therapies may soon be packaged and delivered more effectively, suggest researchers affiliated with MIT. These researchers have developed a system called—appropriately enough—SEND. SEND stands for Selective Endogenous eNcapsidation for cellular Delivery. It harnesses PEG10, a retrotransposon-derived protein found in human cells. Ordinarily, PEG10 molecules form...
Medical & Biotechbiopharmadive.com

Cell, gene therapy company funding reaches new heights, despite setbacks

Biotech developers of cell, gene and regenerative therapies raised $14 billion in funding over the first six months of 2021, an enormous sum that equals roughly three-quarters of last year's record total of $19.9 billion. Venture capital firms have been particularly active, according to numbers compiled by the industry association...
Medical & Biotechbiopharmadive.com

Astellas again hits pause on gene therapy trial

Astellas Pharma is holding off screening and dosing more participants in a clinical trial for one of its gene therapies, following a report that a patient recently had a serious adverse event in the form of unusual liver function. Astellas' therapy, known as AT132, is meant to be a one-time...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.

Comments / 0

Community Policy