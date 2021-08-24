City of Albany again set to close utilities drive-thru

Buy Now Albany Utilities plans to close its drive-thru location at 401 Pine Ave. on Wednesday at 5 p.m. File Photo

ALBANY — Out of what city officials are calling “an abundance of caution and consideration for our customers and employees,” Albany Utilities plans to close its drive-thru location at 401 Pine Ave. on Wednesday at 5 p.m. This closure is temporary; however, a date for re-opening has not been determined.

There are several ways customers can pay their bills:

♦ — There are two drop boxes located at the main building at 401 Pine. One is located at the end of the first drive-thru window. The other is located on the East side of the building adjacent to Jefferson Street. The drop boxes are collected all during the day.

♦ Tellers will continue to work in the building. All payments, including mail, received before 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, are posted the same day. No cash is taken in the drop cash boxes.

♦ Publix, Speedee Cash, Albany Check Cashier, Walgreens, Dollar General & Ameris Bank are still taking payments. You must have your bill and your account number at these locations.

♦ Pay on the city’s website at www.albanyga.gov. Go to: How Do I Pay My Bill, create an account or sign in as a guest for a

♦ one-time payment.

♦ To pay on the Albany Utility Portal, go to www.albanyga.gov, then Utilities, then My Albany Utilities: https://myauportal.albanyga.gov/eportal/#/. For answers to questions or difficulty logging on or creating an account occurs, call (229) 878-3111.

♦ Pay through SpeedPay by phone at 1-800-556-5887 or call (229) 883-8330. Prompt No. 2 will take customer to the SpeedPay Line.