Bethel flood relief operations

Cruso is ground zero for the worst flood damage in Haywood following the devastation of Tropical Storm Fred, but Bethel is ground zero for flood relief efforts. Hearts With Hands, an Asheville-based disaster relief organization, set up its mobile operations in the parking area at Bethel Baptist Church where meals were prepared for transport to the Cruso Community Center where up to 400 people were served daily. Hearts With Hands additionally brought in enough food, hygiene, first aid and cleaning supplies to fill up the Bethel Baptist Fellowship Hall many times over.