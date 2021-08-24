Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

57 Percent of Voters: Lockdowns Did More Harm Than Good

1490wosh.com
 9 days ago

August 24, 2021: Looking back over the past year, fifty-seven percent (57%) of voters believe that shutting down businesses and locking down society did more harm than good. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 36% disagree and 17% are not sure.[1]. Belief that the lockdowns did more harm than...

www.1490wosh.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Rasmussen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lockdowns#Newsmax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Elections1490wosh.com

25 Percent of Voters: Worst of Pandemic Is Behind Us

August 26, 2021: Public confidence concerning the pandemic has again fallen to the lowest level measured since the vaccines became available. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 25% of voters now believe the worst of the pandemic is behind us.[1] That’s down three points from a month ago and down 31 points over the past three months.[2][3]
Congress & CourtsWVNews

Federal tobacco tax hike will do more harm than good

The current spending package being spearheaded by congressional Democrats could be a truly transformational achievement, solving many of the systemic and near-term problems facing the American people. However, many of this bill’s benefits could be entirely counteracted if lawmakers include a provision called the Tobacco Tax Equity Act. This bill,...
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
U.S. Politicshngn.com

3 Stimulus Payments Ranging From $1,000-$8,000: You May Be Eligible Despite Slim Chance of Another Round of Check

While the prospects of another round of national direct payments are minimal, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, certain Americans may be eligible for additional cash. While many are hoping for more funding to alleviate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, legislation is unlikely to pass through a split House and Senate. Some states, on the other hand, have decided to send out their stimulus checks, and parents and homeowners may be eligible for additional direct payments.
California StatePosted by
Fox News

Gavin Newsom recall election: More than a fifth of California voters have cast ballots so far

California's Secretary of State's office reports that 21% of registered voters in the Golden State have cast ballots in the recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom. The latest data from election officials comes with 12 days to go until the Sept. 14 deadline for voters to mail or drop into secure boxes their ballots in the recall contest of the embattled Democratic governor.
PoliticsWashington Post

It doesn’t look as if Gavin Newsom is leaving politics anytime soon

The four weeks from Oct. 7, 2003, to Nov. 4 of that year turn out to have a lot of significance 18 years later. On the first date, California Gov. Gray Davis lost a recall election, with voters choosing to oust him from office in favor of movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger. On the second date, a photogenic county supervisor in San Francisco emerged in first place in the city’s jungle primary for mayor. That was Gavin Newsom, who would go on to win the mayoralty and, years later, Davis’s old job.
EconomyPosted by
Fatherly

Social Security Will Be “Depleted” in a Decade. Don’t Freak Out

On Tuesday, a new report by the Social Security Administration revealed that the pool of Social Security benefits has been “significantly affected” by COVID-19 and the economic downfall of the virus. The announcement stated that the benefits are set to be “depleted” by 2033, a year earlier than what was previously suggested largely due to the COVID-19 crisis. And while these headlines are certainly terrifying, they’re not really the whole story.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Presidential Electiontheedgemarkets.com

Rich Americans already have a plan to escape Biden's tax hikes

NEW YORK (Sept 2): Wealthy Americans are scrambling for places to hide from plans by Democrats to hike their taxes. Many on Wall Street think they’ve found just the thing. A niche strategy called private placement life insurance, or PPLI, was already gaining popularity among the very rich for its ability to shield fortunes from taxes. Now some advisers to the top 0.1% say it’s dominating conversations with their clients.
ElectionsVice

Why voter ID is terrible for democracy

British politics, even in pre-pandemic times, was noisy, melodramatic and unfocused. Now in the middle of the pandemic, even for its closest observers, following British politics is a disorientating experience. In the maelstrom, it's all too easy for the stories and policy changes that impact us the most to be missed. One such story which has been drowned out is Boris Johnson's government's plans to introduce photo voter ID for future elections in the UK. This is something that everyone, even those who feel like politics is an endless psychodrama that isn't worth getting too invested in, should care about. We're on the verge of some of our democratic rights being eroded. Why? In short: the government wants to create a cost of entry to our democratic processes, protect and conserve their power, ultimately to ensure another decade of Conservative rule.
Presidential ElectionKTLA.com

Poll: About 58% of likely voters would not recall Gov. Newsom

The California governor recall election is less than two weeks away. The share of likely voters in the state who say they would recall Gov. Gavin Newsom still falls short of a majority, while about half of likely voters do not currently have a choice for a replacement, according to a new statewide survey released Wednesday by the Public Policy Institute of California.
SocietyTennessee Tribune

Census, Redistricting, and Voting Rights

NASHVILLE, TN – The latest census data confirms the U.S. population reached 331.4 million in 2020. The Hispanic population grew 23% from 2010-2020, reaching 62.1 million and Latinos now make up 19% of the U.S. population. The number of Black, single-race non-Hispanic. Americans reached 40 million, or 12% of the...
Glenview, ILJournal & Topics

Glenview’s Census Breakdown

Glenview’s population grew by 5.8% between 2010 and 2020, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau on individual municipalities. The U.S. Census recently released data on the overall population of Glenview, breaking down that data by age, sex, ethnicity, educational attainment, all while discussing housing, income and economic factors at work in the village.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

In the US and UK, voter ID is just common sense

Why do voter ID laws provoke such fevered language? Texas just upgraded its election laws, ending drive-thru voting and extending photographic checks to postal votes. These look, to the outside observer, like technical changes. Yet they led to accusations of racism, two sessions of legislative overtime, marathon hearings, a walkout by state Democrats, partisan interventions from big corporations, and the threat of arrests.

Comments / 0

Community Policy