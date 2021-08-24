Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

Dentons Bingham Greenebaum Hires Three

By Reed Parker, Writer/Reporter
Inside Indiana Business
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDentons Bingham Greenebaum has hired Amy Justus, Kate Erdel and Derrick McDowell as attorneys. Justus previously served as an associate attorney at Harrison & Moberly LLP and holds a bachelor's degree from Indiana University and JD from Indiana University Maurer School of Law. Erdel is of counsel in the firm's Indianapolis office and previously held the role of attorney at Wormser Legal and holds a bachelor's degree from DePauw University and JD from University of Cincinnati College of Law. McDowell is an associate in the firm’s Evansville office and previously served as a law clerk at Murphy & Murphy Trial Lawyers in Marion, IL and holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Evansville and JD from Southern Illinois University School of Law.

