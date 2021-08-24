Twitter Thread: IT Employees Explain Their Animosity
It's an unfortunate fact of life that the world's hard working and well meaning IT employees are on the frontlines of having to deal with all kinds of toxic nonsense. We've come across far too many tech support nightmares, and we don't suspect that the pattern's going to stop any time soon. This fun and informative little Twitter thread has IT employees describing why they might be viewed as being so upset all of the time.cheezburger.com
