Walmart moves into Instacart turf with delivery service

Click here to read the full article. Walmart Inc. is on a hiring spree ahead of the upcoming holiday shopping season. The big-box retailer said Wednesday that it plans to hire an additional 20,000 permanent full-time and part-time workers across its supply chain in more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices. More from WWD2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech Gifts31 Playful Jewelry Gifts for the Fashion-Minded32 Last Minute Sustainable Holiday Gifts The company, which recently had another blowout quarter, said the hires will help support growth across the company. “As our business...