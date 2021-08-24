Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Walmart moves into Instacart turf with delivery service

By Dan Berthiaume
chainstoreage.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newest retail delivery platform needs no introduction. Walmart is taking on the likes of Instacart and DoorDash with the launch of new line of business called Walmart GoLocal, which delivers goods to customers of other businesses. The discount giant is building the new service on the existing infrastructure supporting the Express Delivery same-day delivery service it rolled out in 2020. This includes drones, autonomous vehicles and market fulfillment centers.

www.chainstoreage.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart U S#Adobe#Mercatus#Chain Store#Shopify#Vp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
Rochester, NYchainstoreage.com

Walmart brings ghost kitchen concept to U.S. stores

Walmart is expanding its relationship with a Canadian ghost kitchen operator to the United States. The discount giant will open its first ghost kitchen operated by platform Ghost Kitchens Brands at its store in Rochester, New York. The location builds upon an existing collaboration between Walmart Canada and the scalable “ghost kitchen.” The Rochester Walmart location will offer meal pickup or delivery available from up to 25 brands.
JobsPosted by
AL.com

Walmart hiring 20,000; how to apply

Walmart is looking to hire 20,000 new workers ahead of the holiday season. The nation’s largest retailer announced Wednesday it was looking for associates for more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution centers and fulfillment centers and transportation offices. To facilitate the hirings, Walmart is hosting job fairs on Sept. 8-9.
BusinessPosted by
CBS News

Help wanted: Amazon and Walmart look to fill 60,000 positions in U.S.

Vying to keep up with customer demand, Amazon and Walmart are embarking on hiring campaigns in an effort to collectively fill more than 60,000 positions at hundreds of locations across the U.S., the nation's largest private employers both said on Wednesday. Seattle-based Amazon wants to hire 55,000 people globally, with...
Grocery & Supermaketprogressivegrocer.com

Walmart Seeks 20K Supply Chain Associates

On the heels of the release of a strong fiscal 2022 Q2 earnings report, in which it revealed plans to introduce cutting-edge automation systems at its facilities, as well as high-tech distribution centers, Walmart said it was planning to support that continued growth by hiring 20,000 new associates at more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
WWD

Walmart Reveals Plans to Hire 20,000 Workers Across Supply Chain

Click here to read the full article. Walmart Inc. is on a hiring spree ahead of the upcoming holiday shopping season.  The big-box retailer said Wednesday that it plans to hire an additional 20,000 permanent full-time and part-time workers across its supply chain in more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices.  More from WWD2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech Gifts31 Playful Jewelry Gifts for the Fashion-Minded32 Last Minute Sustainable Holiday Gifts The company, which recently had another blowout quarter, said the hires will help support growth across the company.  “As our business...
Retailchainstoreage.com

Walmart’s new pay hike brings average hourly wage to $16.40

Walmart announced its third pay increase of the year for hourly employees. The nation’s largest private employer is raising the hourly wages for more than 565,000 store employees in the frontend, food & consumable and general merchandise work groups by at least $1.00. The increase is effective Sept. 25. With...
RetailStreet.Com

Walmart Raises Wages of 565,000 Workers by $1 an Hour

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report said Thursday that it’s raising the wages of more than 565,000 U.S. store workers by at least $1 an hour ahead of holiday shopping season. This represents the third pay increase in the last year for the Bentonville, Ark. retailer’s hourly workers. “Effective...
Rochester, NYPosted by
pymnts

Ghost Kitchens Broadens Walmart Collab With US Expansion

Canada’s Ghost Kitchens is broadening its collaboration with Walmart with the opening of its first U.S. location in Rochester, New York. Ghost Kitchens Founder and CEO George Kottas said in a press release on Wednesday (Sept. 1) that this is the “next chapter” for the startup, as it continues growing with Walmart across the U.S. and advancing “seamless integrations” of the latest restaurant innovations.
Grocery & Supermaketmorningbrew.com

Walmart’s demand-side platform will be ready by October

It might be a game changer for the industry, but good luck trying to buy a cocktail with a Walmart ID. Walmart is flexing its first-party muscle by rolling out a demand-side platform, Walmart DSP, that allows advertisers to leverage its customer data for campaigns. It will be operational this October.

Comments / 0

Community Policy