Walmart moves into Instacart turf with delivery service
The newest retail delivery platform needs no introduction. Walmart is taking on the likes of Instacart and DoorDash with the launch of new line of business called Walmart GoLocal, which delivers goods to customers of other businesses. The discount giant is building the new service on the existing infrastructure supporting the Express Delivery same-day delivery service it rolled out in 2020. This includes drones, autonomous vehicles and market fulfillment centers.www.chainstoreage.com
