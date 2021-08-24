57 Percent of Voters: Lockdowns Did More Harm Than Good

British politics, even in pre-pandemic times, was noisy, melodramatic and unfocused. Now in the middle of the pandemic, even for its closest observers, following British politics is a disorientating experience. In the maelstrom, it's all too easy for the stories and policy changes that impact us the most to be missed. One such story which has been drowned out is Boris Johnson's government's plans to introduce photo voter ID for future elections in the UK. This is something that everyone, even those who feel like politics is an endless psychodrama that isn't worth getting too invested in, should care about. We're on the verge of some of our democratic rights being eroded. Why? In short: the government wants to create a cost of entry to our democratic processes, protect and conserve their power, ultimately to ensure another decade of Conservative rule.