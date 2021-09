Good Morning, Wednesday. First day of September. On Tuesday, traders closed out the calendar month of August in what felt like listless action. At the index level, Tuesday appeared slanted toward the negative, with the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Industrials all registering the slightest of "down" days. Only the Dow Transports (-1.2%) took a beating of any magnitude, while only the small-cap induces (S&P 600, Russell 2000) showed minor increases. Sector leadership was mixed as well, as the REITs led the way, and Energy stocks weighed upon the marketplace. Fact is that no single sector select SPDR ETF gained as much as 0.6%, nor surrendered as much as 0.7%.