Film review: Patrick Mahomes struggles to get in rhythm against the Cardinals

Last season ended with Patrick Mahomes running for his life behind a tattered offensive line in the Super Bowl. This season, Mahomes is expecting something very different. None of the five starters on this year’s offensive line were on the team last year: Left tackle Orlando Brown arrived in a trade, left guard Joe Thuney signed as a free agent, center Creed Humphrey is a second-round rookie, right guard Trey Smith is a sixth-round rookie and right tackle Lucas Niang was drafted by the Chiefs last year but opted out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.