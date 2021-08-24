Cancel
Film review: Patrick Mahomes struggles to get in rhythm against the Cardinals

By Arrowhead Pride
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was great to get a legitimate look at the Kansas City Chiefs’ first-team offense in the preseason Week 2 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes took snaps from behind the starting offensive line for the team’s first three possessions. The first was a 15-play drive that ended in a field goal. A three-and-out followed, and then Mahomes’ night finished on another 15-play drive that bled into the second quarter.

