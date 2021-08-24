Rest And Relax With Water Therapy At 180 Float Spa In North Carolina
By Robin Jarvis
Posted by
Only In North Carolina
8 days ago
Suffering from sore muscles, sleep deprivation, nagging stress, or perhaps even anxiety? While conventional medicine is one route to choose to recovery, there’s a new spa in North Carolina offering alternative therapies designed to help all of the above.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
The many health benefits of float therapy are worth venturing into something new at this new spa found in Boone, North Carolina. Have you ever tried float therapy? What’d you think?
For another way to pamper yourself while you’re over in Boone at the 180 Float Spa, try the delicious, home-style food at the Daniel Boone Inn Restaurant!
From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In North Carolina is for people who LOVE the Tar Heel State. We publish one North Carolina article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
If you or someone you know loves to kayak, then a visit to Price Lake in North Carolina definitely belongs on the bucket list. And if you’ve ever traveled along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Blowing Rock or Boone then chances are you’ve driven right over the small dam that impounds Price Like. (Editor’s note […]
The post The Best Kayaking Lake In North Carolina Is One You May Never Have Heard Of appeared first on Only In Your State.
Oh boy, do we have great news for you, North Carolina! The new Fall Foliage Prediction Map has been released by the kindhearted folks over at SmokyMountains.com and, from the looks of it, we’ll be seeing the vivid colors of autumn earlier this year than usual. At the end of every summer, SmokyMountains.com publishes the […]
The post The 2021 Fall Foliage Prediction Map Has The Peak Arriving A Little Early In North Carolina This Year appeared first on Only In Your State.
One of the oldest general stores in North Carolina has been in business for 190 years! That’s easily anywhere from 6.3 to 9.5 generations, if you figure a generation spans from 20 to 30 years. Washburn’s General Store is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Saturday from […]
The post A Trip To One Of The Oldest General Stores In North Carolina Is Like Stepping Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
Amazing little gift shops are part of the allure of exploring mountain towns around North Carolina. It may feel as if they are few and far between in some places, which makes turning a bend and seeing one even more appealing. Such is the case in Bat Cave, located just three miles west of the Village of Chimney Rock.
After visiting North Carolina, most people want to pack up their life and move here forever. As a native, all I have to say is…can you really blame them? From the beach to the mountains…we have it all. Of course, North Carolina has its cities…but for those who like to live a more intimate, slow, […]
The post Here Are The 10 Most Beautiful, Charming Small Towns In North Carolina appeared first on Only In Your State.
No matter what time of year it is, it’s always a good time to take a road trip! If you’ve ever dreamt about jumping in the car and taking some time to explore the must-visit attractions in North Carolina, we have some fantastic ideas for you! Here is a list of ten of the best […]
The post These 10 Roads Trips In North Carolina Are An Absolute Must-Take appeared first on Only In Your State.
Love to get away and discover uniquely themed Airbnb rentals in North Carolina? From Harry Potter-themed to Wizard of Oz-themed and a whimsical hobbit-themed rental, the Tar Heel State has some very creative and fun places to call home when you’re traveling. Take a peek for yourself right over here on the AirBnB listing page […]
The post This Movie-Set-Inspired Tiny House In North Carolina Is A Remote Adventure Waiting To Be Discovered appeared first on Only In Your State.
Is there any better way celebrate the annual harvest of grapes than at a beautiful vineyard in North Carolina during its annual Grape Stomp Festival? We think not! So save the date, make your plans, load up the car, and head to Columbus, North Carolina, on September 4th to visit the Russian Chapel Hills Winery for a family-oriented event sure to be the highlight of your weekend.
Imagine waking to one of the most beautiful mountaintop views in all of the Nantahala National Forest in North Carolina. Covering a span of 531,148 acres of mountain peaks to low valley floors, the Nantahala is the largest of the four national forests in North Carolina. Exploring it on foot is like trekking through the […]
The post One Of The Toughest Hikes In North Carolina Leads To A Weathered Fire Tower High Atop Yellow Mountain appeared first on Only In Your State.
Whether you grew up in the Tar Heel State or are a frequent visitor, you’re likely already smitten by the state’s enchanting side, where powerful waterfalls pour down the sides of mountains, breathtaking beaches sprinkle the entire coast with beautiful escapes, and layers of mountains blanket the landscape with sheets of graduating colors. But there’s […]
The post Visit A Submerged Enchanted Forest At Merchants Millpond State Park In North Carolina appeared first on Only In Your State.
You can’t possibly believe you’ve seen and done it all in North Carolina until you’ve walked through Humpback Mountain by way of an ancient cavern with wondrous secrets waiting to be explored. That very cavern also happens to be the only open-to-the-public cavern in the Tar Heel State. And as a bonus, it’s located very […]
The post Walk Straight Through A Mountain On This North Carolina Cavern Tour appeared first on Only In Your State.
Avid fans of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will agree that the remote treasures found deep in the Oconaluftee Valley in the park are a must-see with any first or return trip to the country’s most visited national park. Attendance at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park completely dwarfs that of other national parks by almost four times each year. In 2020, park attendance exceeded 12 million visitors, compared to the second most visited national park in the U.S., Yellowstone at 3.8 million visitors.
High adventure awaits at the Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster in Banner Elk. North Carolina’s only alpine or mountain coaster opened in 2020 amid pandemic conditions that seriously limited the number of rides available each day. But this summer getting tickets has been much easier. So load up the car and take a little road trip over to beautiful Banner Elk and take a ride through North Carolina on this fun alpine coaster!
Getting high above the surrounding terrain to admire panoramic mountain views is never an issue in western North Carolina where mountain peaks are as much of a destination as are the truly charming tiny towns nestled down in the valleys between those peaks. One such place visitors and locals flock to on the regular is known as Clingman’s Dome, which sits on the North Carolina/Tennessee border right in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains.
Did you know North Carolina has the distinction of being the 7th largest apple producing state in the country? So why not jump on the band wagon and join in the sweetest harvest celebration of the year when the annual North Carolina Apple Festival gets underway in Hendersonville over Labor Day weekend? Here’s what to […]
The post Celebrate The Sweetest Harvest Of The Year At The North Carolina Apple Festival appeared first on Only In Your State.
North Carolina has some beautiful, well-known locations, but there’s also plenty hiding amidst the scenery. If you’re someone who doesn’t mind taking the road-less-traveled to discover hidden gems, you’ll be delighted to visit any of the following hidden oases in North Carolina. From little-known parks to secret trails, this list is sure to bring out […]
The post 12 Secret Spots In North Carolina Where Nature Will Completely Relax You appeared first on Only In Your State.
The Tar Heel State is filled with abundant beauty, from well-known mountain peaks such as Mount Mitchell to obscure and downright quirky roadside attractions. The following is a list of positively breathtaking places that relatively few have visited. These enchanting places will renew your appreciation for all that makes North Carolina such an incredible place. […]
The post 9 Enchanting Spots In North Carolina You Never Knew Existed appeared first on Only In Your State.
What can be better than a leisurely, stress-free hike that leads to four spectacular waterfalls in a matter of a few hours? If you’ve ever researched “waterfalls near me in North Carolina,” and you happen to live near Hendersonville, you’re in for a treat! Enjoy an easy-going hike when you step on the trails that […]
The post You Can See 4 Waterfalls In Just One Day Of Hiking In North Carolina appeared first on Only In Your State.
In the heat of the summer season, North Carolina’s many waterfalls are in high demand from residents and visitors looking to bask in the sun while cooling off in the remote mountain waters of a stunning waterfall hidden in the middle of a forest. What’s your favorite waterfall swimming hole in North Carolina? How about […]
The post This 2.8-Mile Trail In North Carolina Leads To A Double Waterfall And A Waterfall Swimming Hole appeared first on Only In Your State.
There are so many hidden gems in North Carolina: gorgeous scenery and trails to explore, hidden waterfalls, sites to see, and even a place to stay in the middle of the ocean. All you have to do is explore a little and (sometimes) go off the beaten path. These nine hidden gems in North Carolina […]
The post Most People Don’t Know These 9 Hidden Gems In North Carolina Even Exist appeared first on Only In Your State.
Comments / 2