Maryland State

Cocaine Supplier Pleads Guilty and is Sentenced to Eight Years in Federal Prison for Participating in Conspiracy to Sell Cocaine and Crack Cocaine in Maryland

Press Release
Shore News Network
 8 days ago
Maryland – U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett sentenced Kevin Purnell Johnson, age 36, of Elkton, Maryland, to eight years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, after Johnson pleaded guilty to the federal charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

