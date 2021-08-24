Cocaine Supplier Pleads Guilty and is Sentenced to Eight Years in Federal Prison for Participating in Conspiracy to Sell Cocaine and Crack Cocaine in Maryland

CHICAGO — A man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for illegally possessing a stolen semi-automatic handgun in Douglas Park on Chicago’s West Side. TERRY LEE illegally possessed the loaded gun in the 1200 block of South Farrar Drive on the evening of Aug. 12, 2020. Chicago Police officers responding to a call of a person with a gun observed Lee sitting in the driver’s seat of a van. As the officers approached him, Lee exited the van and ran toward a grassy area before being apprehended. Officers discovered the firearm in the center console of the van.