Cocaine Supplier Pleads Guilty and is Sentenced to Eight Years in Federal Prison for Participating in Conspiracy to Sell Cocaine and Crack Cocaine in Maryland
Maryland – U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett sentenced Kevin Purnell Johnson, age 36, of Elkton, Maryland, to eight years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, after Johnson pleaded guilty to the federal charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
