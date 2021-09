PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a new recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the upcoming Labor Day Weekend. People who are not vaccinated should not travel because of surging COVID-19 cases. There are also concerns about students spreading the virus as they head back to school. COVID-19 cases in New Jersey aren’t increasing as fast as they have been in the past couple of weeks, meaning they could be leveling off, but officials don’t think that will last. “I hope you all enjoy the long Labor Day Weekend. Please be safe,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. With concerns the Labor...