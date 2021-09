TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Federal unemployment benefits will expire Saturday in New Jersey. This is expected to impact about 500,000 state residents, who will no longer receive $300 weekly checks. The Biden administration suggested states could use federal COVID relief funds to extend the payments. However, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has said he doesn’t plan on doing that. “The proper way to extend federal unemployment benefits is through federal action, not a patchwork of state ones,” he said. “It should be noted here, no state is extending the benefit beyond September 4.” Last month, New Jersey’s unemployment rate was 7.3%. In total, about seven million Americans could lose their benefits after Saturday.