Brooklyn, NY

Former FIFA Official Pleads Guilty to Racketeering Conspiracy

By Press Release
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 8 days ago
Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, Reynaldo Vasquez, the former president of the El Salvadorean soccer federation (the “Federation”), pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy in connection with his participation in schemes to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes and kickbacks. Part of the money Vasquez received was wired through a U.S. bank account. Vasquez also agreed to forfeit $360,000 and multiple bank accounts. When sentenced, Vasquez faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Today’s plea proceeding took place via videoconference before United States District Judge Pamela K. Chen.

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

