Former FIFA Official Pleads Guilty to Racketeering Conspiracy
Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, Reynaldo Vasquez, the former president of the El Salvadorean soccer federation (the “Federation”), pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy in connection with his participation in schemes to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes and kickbacks. Part of the money Vasquez received was wired through a U.S. bank account. Vasquez also agreed to forfeit $360,000 and multiple bank accounts. When sentenced, Vasquez faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Today’s plea proceeding took place via videoconference before United States District Judge Pamela K. Chen.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
