Kansas City Man Sentenced to Prison for Drug and Gun Charges
DAVENPORT, Iowa – A Kansas City, Missouri man, Andre Emmanuel Sanders, age 53, was sentenced yesterday by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey to 100 months in prison for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and 60 months in prison for Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking, to be served consecutively, for a total of 160 months in prison. Sanders was ordered to serve four years of supervised release to follow his prison term as well as pay $300 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
