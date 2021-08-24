Kansas City Man Sentenced to Prison for Drug and Gun Charges

Robbery Detectives booked Taysean J. Nash, 21, into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Robbery in the First Degree, Robbery in the Second Degree, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. A passenger in the vehicle, Rhachelle H. Cotton, 25, was also booked into jail on charges of Robbery in the First Degree, Robbery in the Second Degree, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. The gun, believed to be the one used in the carjacking, was recovered from the car (photo). It was a BB gun that was virtually indistinguishable from a real firearm unless it was closely inspected.