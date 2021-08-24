Gloucester County Man Charged with Possession of Child Pornography

The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont stated that Joey Miles Sherwood, 31, of Center Rutland, Vermont, was arrested yesterday for the August 1, 2021 knifepoint robbery of the Cumberland Farms convenience store in Wallingford, Vermont. Sherwood will be appearing this afternoon before United States Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle for his Initial Appearance after he was charged by Criminal Complaint with Interference with Commerce by Robbery, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1951. Sherwood is currently detained pending his initial appearance, and the government has requested his detention pending trial.