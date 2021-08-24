Cancel
Gloucester County, NJ

Gloucester County Man Charged with Possession of Child Pornography

 8 days ago
CAMDEN, N.J. – A Gloucester County, New Jersey, man was charged with possessing images of child sexual abuse, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced today. Joseph Cooper, 75, of Williamstown, New Jersey, is charged by criminal complaint with one count of possession of child pornography. Cooper is expected to appear by videoconference this afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sharon A. King in Camden federal court.

