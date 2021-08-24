Cancel
Council Bluffs, IA

Casey Man Sentenced for Methamphetamine and Firearm Offenses

 8 days ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA – A Casey man, Dale Lee Waldroupe, age 36, was sentenced on August 19, 2021, by United States District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger to 150 months in prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Carrying a Firearm During and in Relation to Drug Trafficking. His term of imprisonment will be followed by five years of supervised release. According to court documents, Waldroupe pleaded guilty to the methamphetamine and firearm offenses in March of 2021.

