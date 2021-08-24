Cancel
Animals

Tiny pig found abandoned finds love watching the sunset

By Adam Devine
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sunny the teeny pig was found abandoned in pet carrier. Now she follows her new mom everywhere — and falls asleep in her arms watching the sunset.

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

