Tiny pig found abandoned finds love watching the sunset

Frankie’s story: Frankie may be big for a shih tzu, but that’s because his heart is so big. He’s just full of love and would make the perfect companion for someone who likes to curl up and watch TV or read a good book. He’s easy-going and gets along with other, calm dogs. He wouldn’t do well with excitable dogs, as they scare him. But he’d be fine with a buddy who, like him, enjoys chilling. He recently had a dental. He has cataracts, but they do not bother him. He would do best in a home with a fenced yard so he can safely enjoy roaming in it. He loves to go for walks and does just fine, despite his limited vision.