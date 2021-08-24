Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Smith, AR

Northside High School students take a stand against dress code

Posted by 
5NEWS
5NEWS
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vTRIo_0bbIUxWU00

After just one week of school, the Fort Smith Public School Board held a meeting Monday, August 23 where students protested the dress code issues at Northside High School. The meeting was met with about 40 students protesting outside before and after the school board meeting.

In an email sent to 5NEWS, students from Northside High School wrote that the school dress code is being unfairly enforced.

“Personally I’ve been having problems with the issue since, I don’t know how long. It wasn’t really an issue my first year at Northside or really the second. But it got more strict this year," said A'scence Farmer a student protesting.

The students also say that male students' clothing is not regulated in the same way females are and that it is not just about gender discrimination but also racism.

School officials allegedly target specific body types and make inappropriate comments to students of specific body types.

“The dress code bans almost all girl clothes, from leggings to crop tops to tank tops anything we can buy in the girls' section they don’t allow us to wear. So, what are we supposed to wear to school?” asked Samantha Rivas a student protesting at the school board meeting.

The meeting lasted less than 20 minutes with the school board listening to the students but did not engage in any conversations afterward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34BmwY_0bbIUxWU00

“Well because it that we just want to show off everything. It’s never been about that it’s about being able to express ourselves in a way that we’re comfortable and that isn’t disruptive to school," said Farmer.

“I feel like we need to stop sexualizing teenage bodies," said Samantha Rivas.

The board says it can't engage in debate but will take the students' thoughts into consideration. 5NEWS contacted Fort Smith Public School District for comment but said they would be holding comments so there is no speculation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Fort Smith, AR
Education
City
Fort Smith, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Dress Code#Gender Discrimination#Northside High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Rescues, power outages in aftermath of Ida

Louisiana communities battered by Hurricane Ida are facing a new danger: the possibility of weeks without power in the stifling, late-summer heat. Ida ravaged the region’s power grid, leaving the entire city of New Orleans and hundreds of thousands of other Louisiana residents in the dark with no clear timeline on when power would return. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said 25,000 utility workers were in the state to help restore electricity, with more on the way. Officials say it could be weeks before electricity is restored in some spots. At least four deaths were blamed on the storm.
CelebritiesABC News

Mike Richards exits 'Jeopardy!' executive producer role

Mike Richards is officially out as executive producer of "Jeopardy!" after recently stepping down as the quiz show's new permanent host. The news was shared with "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" staff Tuesday via an internal note from Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of business and strategy for both game shows.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden digs in with fervent defense of Afghanistan withdrawal

President Biden on Tuesday offered a full-throated defense of his decision to withdraw the U.S. military from Afghanistan, saying the 20-year war was no longer serving the national interest of the United States. Biden said it was the “unanimous recommendation” of his national security team and military commanders to leave...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Texas Legislature sends sweeping GOP voting bill to governor

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Legislature sent a sweeping rewrite of the state’s election laws to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday, dealing a bruising defeat for Democrats after a monthslong, bitter fight over voting rights. Abbott has said he will sign the changes into law, which could happen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy