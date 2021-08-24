Illinois Jury Convicts Iowa Men of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. – A federal jury returned a guilty verdict on August 19, 2021, against Michael James Grommet, 36, of Marshalltown, Iowa, and Buddy Hal Gunter, 45, of Waterloo, Iowa, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of actual methamphetamine. Sentencing for Grommet and Gunter has been scheduled on December 21, 2021, at the U.S. Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
