Illinois Jury Convicts Iowa Men of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine

Three Denver police officers and two paramedics were indicted on manslaughter charges in connection with the death of Elijah McClain, the Associated Press reported Wednesday. Aurora police officers placed 23-year-old McClain in a chokehold and fire paramedics injected the black man with a sedative on Aug. 24, 2019, he died shortly after, the AP reported. Each of the five officials involved in the incident face one count of manslaughter and one count of homicide and two of the police officers face additional charges of second-degree assault.