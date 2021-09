12% of the total energy sold in the District of Columbia (D.C. or District) comes from renewable energy sources. The Clean Energy Omnibus Amendment Act of 2018 adopted by the Council of the District of Columbia increased the District’s Renewable Energy Portfolio Standard (RPS), requiring energy suppliers to use 100% renewable energy by 2032 with 10% from solar by 2041. But just putting a solar panel on every roof in the city won’t be enough for the District to meet its climate goals.