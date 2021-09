There is no doubt that Covid-19 has changed the future of the workplace in America. As more businesses shift to a completely remote workforce, mindsets of both employers and employees have shifted when it comes to exactly what work-life balance means for them. As a remote worker myself, I often get strange looks when I say things like, “I’ll have to pass, I want to stay home tonight”, and then get questions like “aren’t you home all day”. And to answer those questions, yes, I am home most of the day, but I’m working. It’s not like I’m doing the things that need to get done around the house or taking the time to decompress from a work day as I would if I was working in a standard office. Those things are important (at least to me).