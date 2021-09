There’s nothing quite like fall in Kentucky. Come September and October, the iconic blue hills of the state are painted in rich red, bold orange, vibrant yellow, and stunning gold hues. The first day of fall is Sept. 22; and, if you’re like us, you’re already counting down the days (with a pumpkin spice latte in hand, of course)! If you’re wondering when and where to expect Kentucky’s fall foliage to peak this year, read on. Thanks to the experts at the Smoky Mountains, we have an online tool that will help you with your fall planning and let you know when to be out and about in the beautiful Bluegrass this season.